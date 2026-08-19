New Jersey is among America’s top cursing states

New Jersey is among America’s top cursing states

Photo by Slavcho Malezan on Unsplash

New Jersey may not be good at a lot of things, but never doubt our ability to curse with the best of them.

New Jersey Remains Among The Top Cursing States

If you have lived in New Jersey for any length of time, there are a few things you can always be certain of.

You know that the Garden State will give you dozens of reasons each day to curse, and you also know that Garden State residents. make cursing an art form.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash
Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

If you were hoping that this list would finally be the one where New Jersey was at the very top, you might be slightly disappointed, but where we land on the list will repair that hurt with some amount of pride.

How High Does New Jersey Rank For Cursing?

The folks at Word Tips did extensive research about cursing all over the country, and their findings confirmed what we already knew in the Garden State. We curse a lot.

Read More: New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word

The Garden State is not the top-cursing state in America, but we came pretty damn close (see what I did there?).

Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash
Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash

Georgia is the top cursing state in the country, but New Jersey is a top 10 state for sure. It looks like we are tied for #4 on the list, and that's enough to make us, and all the other foul-mouthed neighbors of ours, proud enough.

The Breakdown Of New Jersey Cursing

Here are some more details the study found about how New Jersey takes cursing to the next level.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Our favorite curse rhymes with bit. Our favorite day of the week to curse is Tuesday, and the most popular time to let out your favorite expletive is 1:00 AM.

By the way, if you are named Kai, June, or Luis, you curse more than anyone else around. Congratulations on the honor.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey

Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following.

Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM