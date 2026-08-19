New Jersey may not be good at a lot of things, but never doubt our ability to curse with the best of them.

New Jersey Remains Among The Top Cursing States

If you have lived in New Jersey for any length of time, there are a few things you can always be certain of.

You know that the Garden State will give you dozens of reasons each day to curse, and you also know that Garden State residents. make cursing an art form.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

If you were hoping that this list would finally be the one where New Jersey was at the very top, you might be slightly disappointed, but where we land on the list will repair that hurt with some amount of pride.

How High Does New Jersey Rank For Cursing?

The folks at Word Tips did extensive research about cursing all over the country, and their findings confirmed what we already knew in the Garden State. We curse a lot.

Read More: New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word

The Garden State is not the top-cursing state in America, but we came pretty damn close (see what I did there?).

Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash Photo by Georgina Vigliecca on Unsplash

Georgia is the top cursing state in the country, but New Jersey is a top 10 state for sure. It looks like we are tied for #4 on the list, and that's enough to make us, and all the other foul-mouthed neighbors of ours, proud enough.

The Breakdown Of New Jersey Cursing

Here are some more details the study found about how New Jersey takes cursing to the next level.

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Our favorite curse rhymes with bit. Our favorite day of the week to curse is Tuesday, and the most popular time to let out your favorite expletive is 1:00 AM.

By the way, if you are named Kai, June, or Luis, you curse more than anyone else around. Congratulations on the honor.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise