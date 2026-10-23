I never really thought of New Jersey as being obsessed with fashion, but a recent study proved how wrong I was.

How Fashion-Obsessed Is New Jersey?

Don't get me wrong, I think we do a good job of being well-dressed and presentable every day, but when it comes to being fashion-obsessed, I thought that would be reserved for places like New York and California.

But according to a recent report at Forbes, New Jersey is not only fashion-obsessed, but it's one of the most fashion-obsessed states in the country.

Photo by Dominik kielbasa on Unsplash Photo by Dominik kielbasa on Unsplash

The folks in this study looked at internet searches for several things, like jeans, dresses, and hadbags among others, to determine a score for each state.

New Jersey's Rank For Being Fashion-Obsessed

If you're like me, you are going to be shocked at where New Jersey landed on the fashion-obsessed list after the data was processed.

Read More: This New Jersey Town Is Our Most Underrated

Congratulations, New Jersey. We are the second most fashion-obsessed state in the nation. We knew we looked good, but this is a bit of a surprise.

Photo by Armen Aydinyan on Unsplash Photo by Armen Aydinyan on Unsplash

The only state that ranked higher than we did was New York, so we are more fashion-obsessed than California, Florida, and all the other states not called New York.

New Jersey High Internet Searches For This Fashion Item

And, when it came to specific searches, there was one fashion item that Garden State residents searched for more than any other state.

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Apparently, we are having a love affair with sneakers in New Jersey, and our number of internet searches for them helped propel us toward the top of the fashion-obsessed list.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander