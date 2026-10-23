Study reveals how fashion obsessed New Jersey is
I never really thought of New Jersey as being obsessed with fashion, but a recent study proved how wrong I was.
How Fashion-Obsessed Is New Jersey?
Don't get me wrong, I think we do a good job of being well-dressed and presentable every day, but when it comes to being fashion-obsessed, I thought that would be reserved for places like New York and California.
But according to a recent report at Forbes, New Jersey is not only fashion-obsessed, but it's one of the most fashion-obsessed states in the country.
The folks in this study looked at internet searches for several things, like jeans, dresses, and hadbags among others, to determine a score for each state.
New Jersey's Rank For Being Fashion-Obsessed
If you're like me, you are going to be shocked at where New Jersey landed on the fashion-obsessed list after the data was processed.
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Congratulations, New Jersey. We are the second most fashion-obsessed state in the nation. We knew we looked good, but this is a bit of a surprise.
The only state that ranked higher than we did was New York, so we are more fashion-obsessed than California, Florida, and all the other states not called New York.
New Jersey High Internet Searches For This Fashion Item
And, when it came to specific searches, there was one fashion item that Garden State residents searched for more than any other state.
Apparently, we are having a love affair with sneakers in New Jersey, and our number of internet searches for them helped propel us toward the top of the fashion-obsessed list.
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