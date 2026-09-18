It's time to stock the freezer again, or maybe grab a new bike helmet for a fall foliage ride. Either way, worth checking your cart against this list first.

With roughly 60 Walmart stores spread across New Jersey, these recent recalls are worth a quick check, whatever's already in your freezer, garage, or closet.

Walmart on Route 37 in Toms River (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Walmart on Route 37 in Toms River

Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine

Gias Foods is recalling two lots over listeria contamination. Look for the 22-ounce yellow bag, UPC 194346442706, lot L6079C or L6080C, expiring 09/19/2027 or 09/20/2027. Return it for a full refund. No illnesses reported.

So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster pints

Danone is recalling pints with sell-by dates on or before April 3, 2028 (UPC 744473476138), over possible small stones or hard objects in the product. Don't eat it. Call 1-833-367-8975 for a refund or replacement coupon.

Freestanding Dual Fuel Ranges

Nearly 4,000 AGA Elise, AGA Mercury, and La Cornue CornuFé ranges, made between March 2025 and July 2026, are recalled over a missing gas test port cap that can cause a leak. No injuries reported.

Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy

Over 2.3 million bottles recalled. The rolling ball can detach, a choking risk. Sold individually and in 3- or 12-packs, in blue raspberry, strawberry, green apple, and watermelon.

Cade California Finger Light Toys

More than 179,000 units recalled over accessible button batteries, an ingestion risk for kids. Sold in 50-piece boxes in white, blue, red, and green.

Hero Fire Spray Canisters

Over 31,000 canisters recalled after nine reports of them deteriorating or exploding in storage, potentially failing to work in an actual fire. No injuries reported.

Victgoal Children's Bike Helmets

Just 40 units, small size, red, made in November 2025, recalled for failing safety requirements.

What to actually do

Check anything you own against these details. Most involve a straightforward refund or replacement, no receipt drama required in most cases. If in doubt, the CPSC or FDA notices linked below have full details.