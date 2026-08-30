An email landed in my inbox this week with a subject line that made me immediately suspicious: "Biddle v. The Walt Disney Company – Reminder of Notice of Class Action Lawsuit Settlement." It said if I'd purchased a YouTube TV or DirecTV subscription anytime between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026, I might be entitled to a cash payment. That timeline actually lined up with something real in my life. In the middle of the summer of 2020, with COVID squeezing everyone's budget the way it squeezed ours, we cut cable at the house and signed up for YouTube TV instead. So I sat there staring at a "Submit Your Claim" graphic, a unique ID number to enter, and a promise that I might be owed a piece of $50 million. Every instinct I've built up from years of workplace IT security training screamed the same thing: don't click that.

So I didn't click it. Instead, I looked into it. Here's what I found.

This one's actually real

The case is Biddle v. The Walt Disney Company, a federal antitrust lawsuit filed back in 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The plaintiffs, subscribers of YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, alleged that Disney used its control over must-have programming, ESPN in particular, to force streaming platforms to bundle expensive channels into their base packages, which the lawsuit claims drove up prices for everyone. Disney has denied any wrongdoing and settled the case, worth $50 million, without admitting liability, to avoid the cost and risk of a trial. A judge granted preliminary approval back on March 31, and a final fairness hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2027.

Online TV settlement website screen shot Online TV settlement website screen shot

Who's actually eligible, and how much you'd get

If you had a YouTube TV subscription anytime between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026, you're likely covered. Same goes for anyone who subscribed to DirecTV's streaming services, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Now, or AT&T TV Now, during that same window. Payments are pro-rata, meaning the longer you subscribed, the bigger your potential share, and the total payout also depends on how many people file claims. Ninety percent of the settlement fund is earmarked for subscribers in states with certain antitrust laws on the books, with the remaining ten percent split among everyone else.

Here's how to actually file it safely

You don't need to click the link in the email at all. Go directly to the official settlement site yourself: OnlineTVSettlement.com. You'll need the unique ID and PIN printed on the notice you received, by mail or email, to log in and file. No receipts or proof of subscription required, you just certify your subscription dates under penalty of perjury. Filing is completely free. If anyone contacts you claiming to be the settlement administrator and asks for payment, a gift card, or your full Social Security number, that's not legitimate, hang up or delete it. You can also verify everything directly with the real administrator at 1-877-704-2517.

The claim deadline is September 8, 2026. Given the settlement still needs final court approval at that January hearing, don't expect a check right away even after filing, payouts typically take 12 to 24 months once a claim deadline closes.

So was I wrong to hesitate?

Not even a little. Scammers absolutely exploit real class action settlements with lookalike phishing sites, so that instinct to stop and check before clicking is exactly the right one, every single time. This time, the underlying settlement happens to be real. Go to the official site, use your own ID, and skip the email link entirely. That way you get the money without ever having to trust the click.

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