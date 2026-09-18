Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

William Garvin (Ocean County Jail) William Garvin

🚨Police say William Garvin admitted killing his estranged wife after an argument

🚨Eileen Garvin drained William's fish pond when led to a fight

🚨An affidavit details the couple's divorce and his final messages

BARNEGAT — The husband charged in the death of his wife inside their Barnegat home told police “she deserved it” when they arrived to find him with a knife sticking out of his chest and her on the floor, according to an affidavit in the case that revealed the couple had been estranged for several years.

Police went to the home of William Garvin, 67, and wife Eileen, 69, on Sept. 7 on Windward Drive in Barnegat around 4:30 p.m. following a 911 call about a loud argument, according to the affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

A person whose name was redacted let officers into the home, where they found Eileen's body on the floor. She was cold to the touch. William Garvin was sitting in a chair with a knife sticking out of his chest, according to the affidavit. After pulling the knife out, William complied with orders to put it down.

As officers walked William Garvin out the door, he shouted to his neighbors, “I killed my wife.” William later told an officer he had killed his wife around 11 a.m. after she drained his fish pond. During an “altercation,” William pushed his wife into a door. When she threatened to call police, William killed her, according to the affidavit.

Eileen's cause of death was ruled to be asphyxia by manual strangulation and smothering, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

A newly organized group calling itself “Let the People There Be Heard” says people with firsthand knowledge of events referenced in the allegations were never contacted by investigators. (Getty Images/Press release/TSQ illustration) A newly organized group calling itself “Let the People There Be Heard” says people with firsthand knowledge of events referenced in the allegations were never contacted by investigators. (Getty Images/Press release/TSQ illustration)

✅A new group says firsthand witnesses to events cited in allegations were never interviewed

✅Felicia Simmons says she helped organize one event attended by Caldwell

✅The Sherrill administration has not publicly confirmed details of the investigation

A group has formed to defend Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell from allegations made in a letter that he brought “uninvited female guests” to events — and members say investigators never contacted people who were actually there.

Several people who attended the 2026 Whitesboro Black History Gala have come together to form a group called “Let the People There Be Heard.” They say firsthand accounts from people who organized or attended events referenced in the allegations should be considered before conclusions are reached.

Felicia Simmons, a former member of the Asbury Park Board of Education, is one of those people.

Simmons helped organize Caldwell’s appearance at the Whitesboro gala and told Eric Scott on Thursday’s Jersey Thing that she has not been contacted by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino or anyone from the Sherrill administration.

Simmons said she coordinated Caldwell’s visit with his office and State Police, who provided protection to the lieutenant governor.

She said she knew from planning similar events that Caldwell would likely not be coming alone and planned a half-table for him. He did not bring enough people to fill the table.

“We enjoyed his speech on economic and development and community-based was really wonderful, and everybody in attendance was honored to have him,” Simmons said.

The new group says people with firsthand knowledge of events referenced in the allegations should be interviewed before investigators reach conclusions. The group has identified several people it says had direct knowledge of the events.

Alexandria Township School students are unable to attend classes due to mold (Google Maps) Alexandria Township School students are unable to attend classes due to mold (Google Maps)

➡️ Mold was found in 33 classrooms at Alexandria Township School.

➡️ The Hunterdon County school sent all 422 PreK-8 students home to learn online.

➡️ Middle school students are expected back in their classrooms Monday.

ALEXANDRIA — For nearly two weeks, students have been unable to attend classes after mold was found in their Hunterdon County school.

Alexandria Township School locked its doors on Sept. 4 after tests found mold in 33 classrooms. All 422 of its PreK-8 students were told to hop online for remote learning.

A teacher found mold in an office on the second day of the school year, MyCentralJersey reported. Parents also said their children had respiratory problems and hives, the report said.

RK Environmental tested the building on Sept. 3 and found the mold was caused by heavy rains, high humidity levels, and cool nighttime temperatures. Gold Star Restoration cleaned one wing using air scrubbers and used plastic barriers to block off other sections of the building.

Staff and students in PreK through fourth grade returned on Tuesday. However, middle schoolers in grades five through eight are still learning remotely. School officials said that Friday should be the last day of virtual lessons.

AI technology computer warning - hack virus AI technology computer warning - hack virus

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving into New Jersey police departments — even though there are no statewide rules governing how cops use it.

AI is already being used to help write police reports, analyze body-camera video, operate surveillance systems and assist investigations.

Critics warn the technology can be expensive, invade privacy and produce unreliable results. Supporters say it can save officers time and expand crime-fighting capabilities.

The Attorney General’s Office says it is now working on statewide governance for the ethical and constitutional use of AI by law enforcement, but has not given a timeline.

Jabberin’ Jack is an animated singing pumpkin, but one of its songs, “Wicked for One Night,” is loaded with suggestive double entendres. (Amazon.com) Jabberin’ Jack is an animated singing pumpkin, but one of its songs, “Wicked for One Night,” is loaded with suggestive double entendres. (Amazon.com)

A popular Halloween pumpkin is making parents blush — and prompting warnings to listen before putting it out for the kids.

Jabberin’ Jack is an animated singing pumpkin, but one of its songs, “Wicked for One Night,” is loaded with suggestive double entendres.

A mom’s warning about the song went viral on TikTok after she discovered it among the pumpkin’s recordings. The manufacturer, Mindscope Products, says the decoration was not intended as a children’s toy and has defended the song as Halloween humor.

However, marketing materials for the toy show it with children.

It sells for $44 on amazon.

The company says the controversial tune will be dropped from the 2027 version.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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