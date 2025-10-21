🍼 Three zebra foals born this fall at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson.

⏰ Park closes Nov. 9, giving fans limited time to see the new arrivals.

🌍 Grant’s zebras join 1,200+ animals from around the world in New Jersey’s safari.

JACKSON — The savanna at Six Flags Wild Safari is bursting with baby energy this autumn season, with the births of three new zebra foals.

But if you want to see them, you have to hurry. The Wild Safari inside the Jackson Township theme park will close for the season on Nov. 9.

New zebra foals bring fresh excitement to Six Flags Safari

All three babies are Grant’s zebras, the smallest and most geographically widespread subspecies of plains zebra, native to eastern Africa.

Officials with Six Flags Wild Safari said the trio was born just weeks apart, with the youngest born a few days ago. They include one male, one female, and one whose sex has not yet been determined.

How caretakers determine the sex of a zebra

Figuring out the sex of a zebra can be difficult because the physical differences between males and females are not always obvious.

The sex is typically determined by looking for subtle differences in their body size, neck thickness, and the markings on their rump.

Females typically have a thicker and longer black stripe on their rump while males have a thinner, shorter one.

Up-close encounters before the park closes for the season

The energetic youngsters can be seen sticking close to their mothers as they explore their new digs in the safari pastures, develop their stripes, and interact with the rest of the herd at Six Flags.

Officials with Six Flags Wild Safari said the foals have not yet been named, as animal care specialists continue to monitor their early growth and behavior.

"These births are an exciting milestone for our zebra herd. The foals are healthy, curious, and already showing unique personalities. Fall is a beautiful time to visit the safari and see these little ones up close,” says Dr. William Rivers, director of the Wild Safari.

Tickets to the Wild Safari can be found here, but again, there’s only a couple of weeks left to see these amazing animals.

More than just zebras: a world of wildlife in Jackson

Besides the zebra babies, the experience brings visitors up close to over 1,200 animals from around the world, including giraffes, rhinos, antelope, and lions wandering around 350 acres of naturalistic habitats.

