🍕 Going out to dinner doesn't have to break the bank

🍕 Sometimes, a casual, laid-back meal is just what the doctor ordered

🍕 Try these great restaurants Jackson Township has to offer

JACKSON — Going out to dinner is always a treat. A glass of wine, an appetizer for the table, a delicious entrée, maybe dessert, and coffee. But the best part is, no cooking and no cleanup, right?

We’ve highlighted some of the best restaurants to try in Asbury Park and Toms River.

ALSO READ: Iconic NJ hot spots for the ultimate Springsteen fan to visit

Now, let’s focus on Jackson.

If you’re not looking for anything super fancy or expensive, just good food and drinks, and a cozy atmosphere, then Jackson has you covered.

These are 5 of the best restaurants you must try in the Ocean County town.

Solo Bella (Google Street View) Solo Bella (Google Street View) loading...

426 Chandler Rd

First restaurant to try in Jackson is none other than Solo Bella.

The BYOB restaurant is known for its signature 12-inch wood-fired thin crust pizza.

The smell of fresh-baked bread and simmering sauces will hit your nostrils when you first walk into this quaint place.

The restaurant’s menu includes standouts like linguini with fresh clams, chicken Parmesan, shrimp marinara, eggplant rollatini, and veal Milanese. And the portions? Solo Bella serves up gargantuan-sized dishes, you may want to consider sharing.

The menu caters to Italian family traditions, and if you are 1st or 2nd generation Italian, you’ll love the Sunday special where, for $18 per person, everyone at the table eats and shares the same antipasti, salad, pastas, entrees, and desserts.

Reservations are recommended.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Inzillo's (Google Street View) Inzillo's (Google Street View) loading...

2103 W County Line Rd

In business for over 17 years, Inzillo’s has been serving up some of the best pizza and home-style Italian food in town.

All of their sauces are homemade. Be sure to try one of their pizzas, or indulge in a pasta or other entrée dish.

How’s this for specialty pizzas? There’s Mike’s Hot Honey and Pepperoni, Taco Pizza (ground beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce and tomatoes), Bruschetta Pizza (no sauce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, and fresh basil with a hint of fresh garlic and olive oil), and Pickle Pizza (homemade basil pesto, dill pickle, and mozzarella).

Another menu favorite is Cheese Steak Italiano (made with Inzillo’s famous homemade sauce, mozzarella, steak, peppers, and onions).

P.S. Inzillo's is NJ 101.5's Chief Meteorologist favorite pizza joint in town.

Wok and Roll (Google Street View) Wok and Roll (Google Street View) loading...

351 N County Line Rd

If your taste buds have a hankering for Asian food, try Wok and Roll Asian Fusion.

The BYOB restaurant offers an innovative menu that features a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, and Thai flavors. From seafood to chicken, and everything in between, you’re sure to find something good to eat.

If sushi is your thing, try a specialty sushi roll for something unique and fun. Other notable dishes to try include the Hawaii fried rice with cashew nut, Thai Drunken Noodle with shrimp or chicken, Basil chicken in brown sauce, spicy chicken, and stir-fried vegetable options.

Closed Mondays.

Jackson Diner (Google Street View) Jackson Diner (Google Street View) loading...

23 S. Hope Chapel Road

You can never go wrong with diner food for dinner. The Jackson Diner is different because not only does it serve up classic diner fare like beef stew, baked meatloaf, a variety of sandwiches, paninis, and more, but it has featured themed menus on occasion like German, Italian, Mexican and Greek.

You must try one of their specialty milk shakes, from the classic to funky flavors like Butterfinger (vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and chunks of Butterfinger topped with fresh whipped cream), S’Mores (vanilla ice cream, crushed graham crackers, chocolate and caramel sauces topped with marshmallows, and fresh whipped cream), and Funky Monkey (chocolate ice cream, peanut butter and fresh banana with chocolate sauce and fresh whipped cream).

The Mug Rack (Google Street View) The Mug Rack (Google Street View) loading...

70 W Veterans Hwy

Another place in Jackson for classic, American fare is The Mug Rack. Established in 1973, this luncheonette is a treasured landmark among locals.

So, while it’s not a dinner spot, it’s definitely a great place to stop for a late lunch that will fill you up.

Choose from a variety of 14 homemade burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and so much more. Want to indulge in comfort foods? The Mug Rack has them, from biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, Southern fried chicken, and 7 kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches, to name a few.

Try the Barnyard sandwich (chicken cutlet, ham and cheese), the Chicken Cordon Bleu wrap (crispy chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce and tomato), and the Salad Sampler (lettuce, chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad, macaroni salad, potato salad, cole slaw, tomato, and pickles).

Feeling nostalgic? Savor treats like chocolate egg creams, milkshakes, ice cream sodas, and classic diner pies.

Bonus Restaurant

Mona Lisa Pizza (Google Street View/Canva) Mona Lisa Pizza (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

347 N County Line Rd

Mona Lisa Pizza is a great place whether you want to come in for a full-service dining experience, pick up your order, or have it delivered.

Open 7 days a week, and receiving high marks on TripAdvisor as one of the top restaurants in Jackson for pizza and Italian food, Mona Lisa’s standout menu includes the vodka pizza (a best seller) and stuffed Chicago pizza (pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and ham) that are must-tries.

They also offer pastas, seafood dishes, chicken and veal entrees, plus subs and wraps.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom