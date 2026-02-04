Right on the heels of Six Flags Great Adventure announcing hiring week is right around the corner comes more good news that'll get us thinking of warmer days ahead.

Six Flags Great Adventure will be hosting a casting call ahead of the 2026 operating season. What's more, this casting call is scheduled to take place ahead of the companies hiring week, happening later this month.

Hiring week at Six Flags mostly aligns with National Hiring Week which kicks off Valentine's weekend. Perhaps the better way to put it is that the casting call is coming up on the heels of the parks big hiring event for the 2026 season.

Entertainment jobs available

This casting call is so much more than it appears on the surface. It's those individuals who entertain us throughout the season with shows and performances.

It's a fantastic opportunity for those either trying to break into the entertainment scene, or those looking for a fun way to earn some extra cash throughout the spring, summer, and early fall seasons.

In all, Six Flags as a whole plans to hire more than 50,000 employees across it's North America parks after hiring week and casting calls conclude.

Casting Call Details

For our local park, Six Flags Great Adventure will be holding it's initial 2026 casting call on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m.

Casting call location will be at the Team Six Office at 1 Six Flags Boulevard in Jackson, NJ, which is also the employee entrance along Route 537.

Past entertainment

Entertainment at Six Flags Great Adventure is amazing no matter the time of year. But it's especially true during the parks annual Fright Fest celebration (2025 alone was just incredible to see).

