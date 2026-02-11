Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Video of apparant shooting in Roxbury on Feb. 10, 2026. (Via @Prevailingsentiment on Instagram) Video of apparant shooting in Roxbury on Feb. 10, 2026. (Via @Prevailingsentiment on Instagram) loading...

ROXBURY — An ICE operation in North Jersey on Tuesday devolved into a shooting, with state officials now asking the public to provide any video of the incident.

State officials released few details about the incident in this Morris County township, even fewer than they provide when local or state police are involved in a shooting. But the state Attorney General's Office did say that no injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred in the same municipality where federal officials are considering opening a new immigration detention facility.

A video of the incident was circulating on a local Facebook group and social media platforms, showing the apparent confrontation on the street, where an individual in plain clothes points a handgun at another agitated individual.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office on Tuesday asked anyone with video of the Roxbury shooting incident to contact state investigators at 1-844-674-2847.

Paul Caneiro wipes his eyes during autopsy testimony on Feb. 4, 2026 of niece he is accused of killing (NJCourts.gov) Paul Caneiro wipes his eyes during autopsy testimony on Feb. 4, 2026 of niece he is accused of killing (NJCourts.gov) loading...

The final day of testimony in the Paul Caneiro quadruple murder trial ended with a defense bombshell.

For weeks the defense has been trying to suggest younger brother Corey Caneiro may have carried out the gruesome murders of Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer, and their young kids Jesse and Sophia.

Paul Caneiro's eldest daughter, Katie was on the stand and testified that a text message she sent to her Aunt Jennifer on the morning of the murders appeared to have been read after her death.

After strong objections and claims from the judge this evidence should have been disclosed before the trial began, the defense was able to suggest an iPad belonging to one of the victims could be tracked to Corey Caneiro's home and that is how the text message was read.

The days testimony wrapped up with Paul Caneiro's other daughter, Marissa, testifying she was with her father at the police station when he learned his brother and his brother's family were all dead.

"He fell to the floor," Marissa said, "And I was on the floor with him, just holding him. He was crying a lot and my shoulder was wet."

After that brief testimony the defense rested it's case. Paul will not testify and the defense did not call the younger brother, Corey.

Closing arguments are schedule to begin this morning.

NJ Transit Cancelled Trains AP loading...

🚊 NJ Transit will cut service by 50% for 4 weeks starting Feb. 15

🚊 Rush hours will be a nightmare for commuters

🚊 What to know so you can prepare

The payoff may be years of smoother, more reliable rail service but the next four weeks will test New Jersey commuters’ patience — especially after a day from hell on Monday that NJ Transit's leader had to apologize for.

Starting Sunday, NJ Transit rail service into New York will be cut roughly in half for four weeks because of work on the long-awaited Portal North Bridge project.

NJ Transit is urging anyone who can work from home to do so because rush-hour trains will be packed like sardine tins, and commute times will be longer. Service will be slashed to lines serving wealthy suburbs. Only the Atlantic City line is unaffected.

Sheriff's officials block the entrance to a road where a home was being searched in Rio Rico, Arizona, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in connection to the investigation of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) Sheriff's officials block the entrance to a road where a home was being searched in Rio Rico, Arizona, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in connection to the investigation of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) loading...

RIO RICO, Ariz. (AP) — A person was detained for questioning Tuesday in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person wearing a handgun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

Deputies detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The department and the FBI were conducting a court-authorized search Tuesday night at a location in Rio Rico, about an hour’s drive south of Tucson, the department said in a statement. It was expected to take several hours.

The department did not immediately provide details about the person or the location. The FBI referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1 and since then the case has gripped the nation. Until Tuesday, it seemed authorities were making little headway in determining what happened to the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie or finding who was responsible.

Canva Canva loading...

🏠 Property taxes hit record highs in New Jersey.

🏠 Hundreds of towns blew past tax caps despite legal guardrails.

🏠 Some communities were crushed by 20% hikes.

New Jersey ignored its own guardrails for property tax increases last year, making it more expensive than ever to keep the home you own.

In 2025, the state collected over $36 billion in property taxes. That's up from $35.6 billion one year earlier. Around 52% of that money went to New Jersey schools.

Property taxes skyrocketed by a painful 5%, according to brand new data from the Department of Community Affairs. It's the latest gut punch for residents who saw ballooning utility costs, a higher gas tax, and a slew of other new taxes in the same year.

The statewide average property tax bill rose to $10,570. That's a jump of nearly $500 from the previous high of $10,095 a year earlier, which was the first time the average rose to five figures.

