❗ Measles Exposure Alert in New Brunswick: Health Officials Urge Caution

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at visitor at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick earlier this month.

Possible Measles Exposure at Middlesex County Hospital

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) announced that an individual who is not a New Jersey resident and who was contagious with measles visited the pediatric emergency department at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital from 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 6 through 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Health officials said anyone present during that timeframe may have been exposed and could develop symptoms of measles through Feb. 28, 2026, if infected.

What Officials Are Advising

In a news release, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Raynard Washington urged vigilance about measles symptoms and vaccination status:

“Individuals — especially parents, guardians, health care providers, and caregivers — are urged to be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shots,” Dr. Washington said.

The state is working with local health departments on contact tracing and notification efforts. Officials also advised that people who suspect exposure or illness should call their health care provider or local health department before visiting any medical office, ER or health facility so special infection control measures can be taken.

Current Case Counts and National Trends

According to NJDOH, no confirmed measles cases in New Jersey residents have been reported so far in 2026. Eleven confirmed cases were reported among New Jersey residents in 2025.

Nationally, measles cases have continued to rise, with 2,276 confirmed cases reported in 2025 and 733 already reported in 2026 as of early February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC: Measles is a highly infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Measles: Symptoms to Watch For

Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days to develop. If you or a loved one experiences symptoms, contact a health provider before visiting in person to prevent spread.

