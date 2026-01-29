What to know about Six Flags Great Adventure’s hiring week 2026
We may only be approaching the half way point of winter, but spring is on the minds of so many throughout the Garden State. And that's certainly true for New Jersey's biggest theme park.
Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari in Jackson, NJ has been hard at work getting ready for the season ahead, having recently announced their official opening day of the 2026 season (Big Joe Henry has more on that here).
To get ready for another fantastic year, Six Flags Great Adventure will be hosting a hiring week. A perfect opportunity for anyone who ever thought about working at the theme park, or would like to return for another season of fun.
Jobs available
According to the Six Flags hiring site, the park will be looking to fill roles in food and beverage, ride operators, retail, security, admissions, lifeguards, and more.
Hiring week at Six Flags Great Adventure will be taking place between Saturday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 22.
Apply early
For those looking to get a jump start, there's good news. The park is accepting applications in advance of hiring week. All you have to do is apply online to the current job posts, and that's it.
You may also be selected and hired before hiring week even arrives, which means there's no need to wait if you're eager to get on board. Just go to the park during hiring week for onboarding, and that's it.
Apply during the event
If you'd rather learn about the positions in person, that's OK too. Just apply online the week of the event, and get ready for an incredible year at Six Flags Great Adventure.
More on how to apply for hiring week, including perks, can be found here.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.