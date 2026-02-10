The latest numbers on retirement savings stopped me cold.

A CBS News report, citing Federal Reserve data, found that the median retirement savings for American workers ages 21 to 64 is just $955. That figure includes people with nothing saved at all, which pulls the number down, but still. Less than a thousand dollars set aside for life after work. For workers who do have retirement accounts like a 401(k), the median balance is about $40,000.

I had to read that twice.

Shocking retirement savings statistics for American workers

The reaction was complicated. On one hand, it is genuinely alarming. On the other, it made me feel a little better about where I stand. I have been contributing to various 401(k) plans for far more years than I have left to contribute. Like most people my age, I have tried to be steady about it. Increase the percentage when possible. Ignore the market swings. Keep going.

And still, the same questions creep in. Will it be enough. Will it last as long as I do. Will there be room to travel a bit, or will retirement mean watching every dollar. What happens if health problems enter the picture.

Experts routinely say Americans believe they need around $1.5 million to retire comfortably. That is the number that floats around in surveys and financial planning conversations. When stacked against a $40,000 median 401(k) balance, it feels almost surreal. Even someone who has managed to save $500,000 by age 60 is staring at a steep climb with only a handful of prime earning years left. The math does not bend easily.

AP AP loading...

Can you retire on Social Security and a 401(k)?

Social Security was never meant to carry the full weight of retirement, yet for many people it will have to do just that. The CBS report underscores how thin the cushion is for a large share of workers. Millions do not have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans at all. Others have access but struggle to contribute consistently because day-to-day costs win out.

Retirement in New Jersey: high costs, high anxiety

Here in New Jersey, the backdrop makes the whole conversation heavier. Various analyses, including a recent breakdown by the Asbury Park Press, suggest retirees in this state may need well over $1 million to cover roughly two decades of living expenses. Some estimates push that closer to $1.7 million, depending on lifestyle and longevity. Housing costs and property taxes remain stubbornly high. Even with certain tax breaks for retirees, the overall cost of living does not suddenly ease at 65.

It is not hard to imagine plenty of people working well into what used to be considered retirement years. Some will do it because they enjoy staying active. Others will do it because the numbers leave little choice. In a state where property taxes alone can rival a mortgage payment elsewhere, that reality feels close.

So yes, the headline number of $955 is shocking. It is also clarifying. It puts personal worries in perspective. There is still uncertainty about markets, about health, about how long any of us will need our savings to stretch. But compared with the national median, steady contributions over time do matter.

Retirement is something many look forward to, but it carries a quiet anxiety. The new data does not erase that. It simply makes the stakes clearer.





