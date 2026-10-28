What a year it's been for Six Flags Great Adventure. Since the start of the season we've watched the rise of Bakunawa, Six Flags newest multi-record breaking roller coaster scheduled to open in 2027 (referred to as Project Purple at the start of the 2026 season).

We also saw the rapid transformation of the Boardwalk area of the park, including the all-new Shoreline Pier section which as been a huge success for families visiting the park. If you haven't been to the theme park this year, I urge you to check it out. Mike, Ryan, and the entire management team at Six Flags Great Adventure have been doing a phenomenal job leading the way.

And now with Fright Fest entering its final weekend (the traditional Halloween celebration wraps up Nov. 1, what's next for the park?

As it turns out, the park is nowhere near done for the year. They'll be open weekends throughout the month of November, including during New Jersey's teachers conventions days on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6.

Then on Nov. 21 is the return of Holiday in the Park, which has been completely reimagined since 2024 (Holiday in the Park did not occur in 2025).

Six Flags Great Adventure (Canva Edit) Six Flags Great Adventure (Canva Edit)

Holiday in the Park 2026

According to a press release, "Holiday in the Park returns bigger, brighter and more immersive than ever, surrounding guests with millions of twinkling lights, larger-than-life décor, live entertainment, holiday characters, seasonal foods and interactive experiences throughout the park. Guests will explore four all-new themed worlds, including Glittering Gateway, Santa's Arctic North Pole, Coastal Christmas and Sweet Street, each offering its own festive atmosphere, entertainment and holiday traditions."

They'll also be a special preview night, exclusive for season pass holders on Friday, Nov. 20. Holiday in the Park opens to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 21.

To help get you ready, here's a look back at the 2024 holiday season, the last time Holiday in the Park was hosted at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Six Flags Great Adventure Dead Mans Party at Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest in Jackson, NJ

One last look at Fright Fest

Before the holiday season gets here, Fright Fest will host it's final days on Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1 (more on the parks hours here).

If you haven't gotten out there yet but were looking to go this weekend, here's and exclusive sneak peak of what to expect before the Halloween frights disappear for 2026.

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest A look back at Six Flag's Great Adventures Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.