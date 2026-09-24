⚠️ Kashawn “Kash” McKinley faces federal charges tied to a cannabis business in Atlantic City.

➡️ Prosecutors say he sought cash, cannabis and other kickbacks.

🔴 The honest services fraud charge carries up to 20 years in prison, if McKinley is convicted.

An Atlantic City public official is accused of shaking down a cannabis business owner for nearly 30-thousand dollars in bribes and free samples.

In exchange, Kashawn “Kash” McKinley helped the business dodge red tape and save thousands by reclassifying as a “micro” business, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Atlantic City official faces three federal charges

The 42-year-old McKinley, the city’s Director of Constituent Services and an elected member of the Atlantic City School Board, appeared Thursday in federal court in Camden.

He is charged with honest services fraud and two counts of soliciting bribes.

Read More: Hudson County parks bribery scheme ends with final guilty plea

Kashawn McKinley is accused of taking kickbacks in cash and cannabis in Atlantic City (acnj.gov) Kashawn McKinley is accused of taking kickbacks in cash and cannabis in Atlantic City acnjgov - 1

Federal investigators detail cash, cannabis and a ‘micro’ business

In 2022 while in a parking lot outside an Atlantic City restaurant, McKinley offered his help for more than $20,000 in bribes, saying “We all need to eat,” according to federal investigators.

McKinley received the entire amount in two payments, within the next few months, investigators said.

Aside from cash and free cannabis, McKinley at least once directed the business owner to physically assault another person who was giving McKinley and city officials a hard time, investigators said.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The $25,000 refund and a $6,000 cash payment

In January, the business owner told McKinley he was still waiting on a $25,000 refund from the city, after the reclassification of the dispensary as a "micro" business.

McKinley said in either a text or email, "Let me work my magic," adding "All I know is I need half," investigators said.

On Feb. 17, McKinley told the informant that the refund was on the City Council's agenda the next day.

The Atlantic City Council passed a resolution on Feb. 18 to refund the dispensary over $25,000.

The check was received about two weeks later, after which McKinley wrote to the dispensary owner, "Don't go ghost on me now."

On March 3, the informant gave McKinley an envelope holding $6,000 in cash, as a kickback for pushing through the refund and resolving tax issues.

Camden federal court (Google Maps) Camden federal court (Google Maps)

Charges could carry decades in prison

If convicted, the honest services fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The bribery charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years’ prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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