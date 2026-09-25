Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Metoerologist Dan Zarrow is keeping a very close eye on weather developments as we head into the weekend. A powerful storm system will impact the state, but don't believe all the hype you are seeing on social media.

From Dan: When I talk to people about this weekend's coastal storm, I'm really keying in on the difference between dangerous weather and inclement weather. In other words, the difference between "batten down the hatches" and "grab the umbrella".

I am leaning toward the latter — a period of yucky, windy, occasionally wet weather that could affect your outdoor plans, but would not be inherently hazardous to life or property. Missing out on the "worst case scenario" sounds good to me. However, things could get dicey with gusty winds and coastal flooding at the Shore. And now, heavy rain could be back in play too.

Click the link above to learn the very latest about this stom and how it may impact you and your family.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations involving women and possible ethics violations. (Mikie Sherrill Campaign/Governor's Office/Google maps/TSQ illustration) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is reportedly under investigation over allegations involving women and possible ethics violations. (Mikie Sherrill Campaign/Governor's Office/Google maps/TSQ illustration)

✅Gov. Mikie Sherrill says an investigation found repeated violations of state policy

✅ Sherrill says the findings include substantiated sexual harassment

✅ The governor is giving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell until Friday to resign

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is calling for New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign by Friday after an investigation determined he "engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy," according to the governor.

The New Jersey Globe first reported allegations of inappropriate behavior involving women and an offer of a state job involving Caldwell, who also serves as New Jersey's secretary of state. The Globe reported that Sherrill's administration launched the investigation and that former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino is leading it.

"If the evidence warrants, I will take appropriate action quickly," Sherrill said.

In a statement Thursday night, Sherrill said Caldwell "failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office." She called for his resignation and gave him until Friday to do so.

The governor did not disclose specific allegations examined by the investigation. She said the investigation examined the evidence, followed the facts and protected everyone's privacy.

"These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I've seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone's ability to succeed. It's insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization," Sherrill said.

Sherrill called the investigation "thorough and impartial." She said it was conducted by her administration's chief ethics officer and a "respected former Attorney General."

Caldwell's attorney Thomas Calcagni issued a statement that disputed three findings of the investigation.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig AP Photo/Seth Wenig

🔴 Gov. Mikie Sherrill has demanded Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell resign after an investigation substantiated sexual harassment and ethics violations.

⚖️ Caldwell can refuse. As an elected constitutional officer, Sherrill cannot simply fire him as lieutenant governor.

🗳️ Caldwell also serves as secretary of state and oversees elections — raising new questions just weeks before the midterms.

Sherrill wants Caldwell out — but he doesn't have to go

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has told Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign.

The question now is: What happens if he says no?

Sherrill issued the extraordinary demand after releasing an independent investigation that found Caldwell committed sexual harassment and violated state ethics rules. The report concluded Caldwell engaged in "serious, repeated violations of state policy," including conduct that continued despite warnings and training.

Caldwell, however, is fighting back.

His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, blasted the investigation as "one-sided" and said Caldwell was denied a meaningful opportunity to answer anonymous allegations and identify witnesses. Caldwell has denied wrongdoing.

That hardly sounds like a man preparing to quietly walk away.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, told New Jersey 101.5 that Caldwell and Sherrill have reached an extraordinary impasse.

"We don't know ultimately how this is going to play out," Rasmussen said. "The lieutenant governor could resign quickly and quietly. But frankly that doesn't seem to be the path he has chosen."

A school bus in the snow (Photo by Cameron Gibson on Unsplash) A school bus in the snow

❄️ A Bayonne superintendent wants remote learning to count during weather closures.

🏫 New Jersey currently requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction.

💻 Some parents say kids should keep their traditional snow days.

BAYONNE — Fall has only just begun, but a local school superintendent is already asking Gov. Mikie Sherrill to change the rules for New Jersey snow days.

Parents are up in arms after Bayonne schools Superintendent John Niesz on Wednesday sent a letter to Sherrill, asking her to let districts implement remote learning days during inclement weather.

"Districts have developed strong remote instructional practices and infrastructure over recent years, and local leaders are well positioned to determine when remote learning is appropriate. Granting this flexibility would align New Jersey with surrounding states while maintaining high educational standards," Niesz said.

Currently, New Jersey requires public schools to have students in classrooms for 180 days each school year. Remote learning days for inclement weather don't count toward that total.

There is an exception for schools that close for more than three consecutive days due to a state of emergency or a public health agency declaring a closure. In certain circumstances, virtual instruction can count toward the 180-day requirement.

Hightstown Police arrest an accused rapist two days after sharing surveillance video (Hightstown Police via Facebook) NJ accused rapist in Hightstown is arrested - Hightstown Police arrest an accused rapist two days after sharing surveillance video Hightstown Police via Facebook

⚠️ An 18-year-old Hightstown man faces charges in a Sept. 11 sexual assault investigation.

➡️ Anonymous tips helped police identify Christian Arevalo as the suspect.

🔴 Investigators also linked him to a separate August incident involving another woman.

HIGHTSTOWN — An 18-year-old local man has been accused of raping a woman as she was walking on a Hightstown street, two weeks ago.

Christian Arevalo, of Hightstown, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

He was additionally charged with third-degree counts of aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Arevalo is also known as Christian Arevalo Tenenpaguay, according to a criminal complaint.

The 34-year-old victim said she was walking in the area of Park Way and Rogers Avenue in Hightstown on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. when she was approached from behind and placed in a chokehold, before being sexually assaulted.

Law enforcement shared two street-level surveillance videos with the public on Tuesday, after which several anonymous tips led to Arevalo as the suspect.

His family told police that Arevalo made some incriminating statements after the videos were released, asking for money to take his child and leave town, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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