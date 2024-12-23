Alert: Upscale NJ town sees crime spree-filled weekend

SEA GIRT — An upscale shore town’s police department is alerting residents to "stay vigilant" after a string of weekend crimes.

The Sea Girt Police Department responded to reports of two motor vehicle thefts and residential burglaries on Washington Boulevard and Crescent Parkway late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The department’s detective bureau is investigating, along with help from the Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force.

“Our collaborative efforts aim to bring those responsible to justice and prevent further occurrences,” the department said on Facebook.

SEE ALSO: NJ man had 1,000+ images, videos of child sexual abuse material

Residents are also being asked to help their investigative efforts by sending in any questioning surveillance footage to zsherman@seagirtpd.net, specifically anything from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with knowledge of this weekend’s thefts and burglaries, or future incidences, is asked to call the Sea Girt Police Department at 732-449-7300 ext 1.

Tips for safeguarding your home and car:

  • Always lock car doors and close windows
  • Keep valuables out of vehicle
  • Vehicle key fobs should always go inside your house
  • Park your vehicle inside the garage, if possible
  • Purchase alarms, cameras and deadbolts for the home
  • Set house’s alarm system every night
  • Always lock the home’s doors, windows when leaving
Not just Sea Girt

Police arrested and charged a Neptune man for burglary offenses in neighboring Spring Lake earlier this month, according to New Jersey 101.5’s past reporting.

Edward Leo, 57, was charged with four counts of trespassing, two counts of attempted burglary to an occupied residence, attempted theft and burglary to a motor vehicle.

“The Spring Lake Police Department says they're trying to determine whether Leo has had any involvement in other recent incidents in the area,” New Jersey 101.5 said.

