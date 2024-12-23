Prosecutor: NJ man had 1,000+ images, videos of child sexual abuse material
⚫ Suspect charged last week
⚫ Investigation started after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, officials said
⚫Officials said over 1,000 videos and images of child sex abuse material found
WILLINGBORO — Marcus Lee, 33, of Willingboro, has been charged for having over 1,000 videos and images of child sexual abuse material, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
The investigation into Lee started after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, who relayed information to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office High-Tech Crimes Unit about Lee’s online footprint, according to the prosecutor's office.
Investigators with the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit discovered child sexual abuse material stored on his online accounts amounting to over 1,000 files, according to the prosecutor's office.
United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department also helped with the investigation.
The prosecutor's office said investigators took electronic devices from Lee's home which will be examined. A preliminary investigation of Lee's cell phone found multiple files of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor's office said.
Lee was arrested and charged on Dec. 16 with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.
Lee has since been released following his first court appearance in Mount Holly.
