SPRING LAKE — Authorities have made an arrest in a string of burglary offenses, and now they're trying to figure out if the suspect is responsible for other criminal activity in the area.

The recent arrest stems from police activity in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. Just after midnight, according to police, a Monmouth Avenue resident reported that an intruder had attempted to enter his home.

The suspect fled the area before police could arrive. An investigation on the scene determined that the same suspect had attempted to enter another home, and entered at least one unlocked vehicle to rummage through the contents, police said.

An investigation over the next few days identified 57-year-old Edward Leo, of Neptune, as a suspect.

Leo was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted burglary to an occupied residence, burglary to a motor vehicle, attempted theft, and four counts of trespassing.

The Spring Lake Police Department says they're trying to determine whether Leo has had any involvement in other recent incidents in the area.

Police used the arrest news as an opportunity to remind residents to lock their vehicles and homes.

