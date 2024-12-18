New fine? NJ has had enough of license plate ‘flipping’ devices

⚫ Flipping devices allow a driver to mask their real license plate

⚫ It's a pain for cops and toll operators

⚫ A bill moving through Trenton would bump fines when such a device is used

New Jersey lawmakers unanimously agree that there should be harsher penalties for drivers who try to cheat the system and escape capture by temporarily displaying fictitious license plate numbers.

A bill advanced by an Assembly panel on Monday creates stiffer penalties for criminals who use "license plate flipping devices" to hide their vehicle's real tag.

According to the bill, flipping devices enable someone to manually or electronically change their plate to one with different numbers and letters, or at least make it look like their plate has different markings.

A bump in fines

Right now, someone who displays a fake plate is subject to a fine of up to $500 and up to two months in jail. Under the bill, the maximum fine would be $750 when a flipping device is used.

The minimum fine goes up to $1,000 if the offense is committed in a residential district or school zone. The minimum goes up to $1,500, and potential minimum jail time goes up to 90 days, if a flipping device is used during a different crime.

The devices have been an issue for entities that handle toll roads and bridges — they can't ticket a driver for skipping a toll if they don't have the right tag number.

The Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee advanced the measure by a vote of 9-0. The bill is sponsored by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic.

As of this writing, there is no version of the bill in the New Jersey Senate.

