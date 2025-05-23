Best vintage clothing stores and thrift shops in New Jersey

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ (l-r, American Thrift Another Mans Treasure Platos Closet, Google Maps)

💠 Secondhand shopping on the rise
💠️️ Younger shoppers embrace it
💠 NJ has great vintage, thrift shops

Thrift and vintage shops have been steadily gaining popularity, not just in New Jersey but nationwide.

A 2025 ThredUp report showed that the U.S. secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 9% a year, on average, reaching $74 billion by 2029.

New shoppers will make up 60% of “incremental secondhand” spending four years from now, the report added, with a strong majority being younger generations (ages 18-44) at 68% of shoppers.

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: American Thrift (Google Maps)
Generation Z has embraced the idea of thrifting purchases, finding clothing or other items that stand out to them and that are often at a good price.

The top five reasons for buying secondhand items, according to the ThredUp report are as follows:

▪️To get better deals
▪️The thrill of the hunt
▪️To afford higher-end brands
▪️It’s better for the planet
▪️To find one-of-a-kind looks

New Jersey, with its dense population, has a good number of vintage and thrift shops, throughout its South, Central and North regions. Hours and days of operation do vary by location, so check ahead and plan accordingly. 

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: American Thrift (Google Maps)
American Thrift

90 Dayton Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
609-901-3200

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Ave thrift in Hamilton (Google Maps)
2nd Ave Thrift Stores

As of summer 2025, there were five 2nd Avenue Thrift stores in New Jersey, in Cherry Hill, Hamilton Township, Pennsauken Township, Union and Voorhees.

2110 NJ-38, Unit 10A, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-886-4332

1071 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08610
609-910-4589

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ 2nd Ave Thrift in Pennsauken (Google Maps)
2nd Avenue Thrift

7533 S Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109
856-665-2800

2661 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083
908-258-7180

154 Route 73, Unit 2A, Voorhees, NJ 08043
640-230-6882

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps)
Plato’s Closet

There were at least seven Plato’s Closet stores in New Jersey as of summer 2025 in Edison, Middletown, Deptford, Maple Shade, Lawrence Township, Ledgewood, Fairfield

775 US Highway 1 South, Edison, NJ 08817
732-543-1458

1421 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 07748
732-865-9412

2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
609-285-2937

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps)
Plato’s Closet

137 US-46, Fairfield, NJ 07004
973-287-6201

1029 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852
973-970-9828

1450 Clements Bridge Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096
856-845-8110

450 S Lenola Rd #4, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
856-234-8141

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Red White and Blue Store (Google Maps)
Red, White and Blue Thrift Stores

There were three Red, White and Blue Thrift stores in New Jersey as of spring 2025, in Mercer, Passaic and Camden counties.

2055 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619
609-586-1608

25 McLean Blvd., Paterson, NJ 07514
973-278-6021

590 N. State Hwy. 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091
856-719-0400

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Thrift Village (Google Maps)
Thrift Village

169 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ 08028
856-863-5558

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Valley Vintage, West Orange (Google Maps)
Valley Vintage

168 S Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052
973-323-1711

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Another Man's Treasure, Jersey City (Google Maps)
Another Man’s Treasure

195 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
201-860-9990

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Past to Present Vintage (Google Maps)
Past To Present Vintage

127 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ 08007
856-306-8060

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Rascal Salvage Vintage (Google Maps)
Rascal Salvage Vintage

7 Mc Donald St.
High Bridge, NJ 08829

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Revive Consignment (Google Maps)
Revive Consignment Shop

30 S Doughty Ave Somerville, NJ 08876
908-450-7416

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Suburban Revival (Google Maps)
Suburban Revival

110 West Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ
201-226-0054

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Chance Boutique (Google Maps)
Second Chance Boutique shop

108 S Broad St #3, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-430-5391

