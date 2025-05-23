Best vintage clothing stores and thrift shops in New Jersey
Thrift and vintage shops have been steadily gaining popularity, not just in New Jersey but nationwide.
A 2025 ThredUp report showed that the U.S. secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 9% a year, on average, reaching $74 billion by 2029.
New shoppers will make up 60% of “incremental secondhand” spending four years from now, the report added, with a strong majority being younger generations (ages 18-44) at 68% of shoppers.
Generation Z has embraced the idea of thrifting purchases, finding clothing or other items that stand out to them and that are often at a good price.
The top five reasons for buying secondhand items, according to the ThredUp report are as follows:
▪️To get better deals
▪️The thrill of the hunt
▪️To afford higher-end brands
▪️It’s better for the planet
▪️To find one-of-a-kind looks
New Jersey, with its dense population, has a good number of vintage and thrift shops, throughout its South, Central and North regions. Hours and days of operation do vary by location, so check ahead and plan accordingly.
American Thrift
90 Dayton Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
609-901-3200
2nd Ave Thrift Stores
As of summer 2025, there were five 2nd Avenue Thrift stores in New Jersey, in Cherry Hill, Hamilton Township, Pennsauken Township, Union and Voorhees.
2110 NJ-38, Unit 10A, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-886-4332
1071 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08610
609-910-4589
2nd Avenue Thrift
7533 S Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109
856-665-2800
2661 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083
908-258-7180
154 Route 73, Unit 2A, Voorhees, NJ 08043
640-230-6882
Plato’s Closet
There were at least seven Plato’s Closet stores in New Jersey as of summer 2025 in Edison, Middletown, Deptford, Maple Shade, Lawrence Township, Ledgewood, Fairfield
775 US Highway 1 South, Edison, NJ 08817
732-543-1458
1421 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 07748
732-865-9412
2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
609-285-2937
Plato’s Closet
137 US-46, Fairfield, NJ 07004
973-287-6201
1029 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852
973-970-9828
1450 Clements Bridge Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096
856-845-8110
450 S Lenola Rd #4, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
856-234-8141
Red, White and Blue Thrift Stores
There were three Red, White and Blue Thrift stores in New Jersey as of spring 2025, in Mercer, Passaic and Camden counties.
2055 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619
609-586-1608
25 McLean Blvd., Paterson, NJ 07514
973-278-6021
590 N. State Hwy. 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091
856-719-0400
Thrift Village
169 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ 08028
856-863-5558
Valley Vintage
168 S Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052
973-323-1711
Another Man’s Treasure
195 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
201-860-9990
Past To Present Vintage
127 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ 08007
856-306-8060
Rascal Salvage Vintage
7 Mc Donald St.
High Bridge, NJ 08829
Revive Consignment Shop
30 S Doughty Ave Somerville, NJ 08876
908-450-7416
Suburban Revival
110 West Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ
201-226-0054
Second Chance Boutique shop
108 S Broad St #3, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-430-5391
