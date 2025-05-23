💠 Secondhand shopping on the rise

💠️️ Younger shoppers embrace it

💠 NJ has great vintage, thrift shops

Thrift and vintage shops have been steadily gaining popularity, not just in New Jersey but nationwide.

A 2025 ThredUp report showed that the U.S. secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 9% a year, on average, reaching $74 billion by 2029.

New shoppers will make up 60% of “incremental secondhand” spending four years from now, the report added, with a strong majority being younger generations (ages 18-44) at 68% of shoppers.

Generation Z has embraced the idea of thrifting purchases, finding clothing or other items that stand out to them and that are often at a good price.

The top five reasons for buying secondhand items, according to the ThredUp report are as follows:

▪️To get better deals

▪️The thrill of the hunt

▪️To afford higher-end brands

▪️It’s better for the planet

▪️To find one-of-a-kind looks

New Jersey, with its dense population, has a good number of vintage and thrift shops, throughout its South, Central and North regions. Hours and days of operation do vary by location, so check ahead and plan accordingly.

90 Dayton Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

609-901-3200

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Ave thrift in Hamilton (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Ave thrift in Hamilton (Google Maps) loading...

As of summer 2025, there were five 2nd Avenue Thrift stores in New Jersey, in Cherry Hill, Hamilton Township, Pennsauken Township, Union and Voorhees.

2110 NJ-38, Unit 10A, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

856-886-4332

1071 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08610

609-910-4589

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ 2nd Ave Thrift in Pennsauken (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ 2nd Ave Thrift in Pennsauken (Google Maps) loading...

7533 S Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109

856-665-2800

2661 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083

908-258-7180

154 Route 73, Unit 2A, Voorhees, NJ 08043

640-230-6882

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps) loading...

There were at least seven Plato’s Closet stores in New Jersey as of summer 2025 in Edison, Middletown, Deptford, Maple Shade, Lawrence Township, Ledgewood, Fairfield

775 US Highway 1 South, Edison, NJ 08817

732-543-1458

1421 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 07748

732-865-9412

2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

609-285-2937

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ, Plato's Closet (Google Maps) loading...

137 US-46, Fairfield, NJ 07004

973-287-6201

1029 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852

973-970-9828

1450 Clements Bridge Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096

856-845-8110

450 S Lenola Rd #4, Maple Shade, NJ 08052

856-234-8141

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Red White and Blue Store (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Red White and Blue Store (Google Maps) loading...

There were three Red, White and Blue Thrift stores in New Jersey as of spring 2025, in Mercer, Passaic and Camden counties.

2055 Nottingham Way, Mercerville, NJ 08619

609-586-1608

25 McLean Blvd., Paterson, NJ 07514

973-278-6021

590 N. State Hwy. 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091

856-719-0400

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Thrift Village (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Thrift Village (Google Maps) loading...

169 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ 08028

856-863-5558

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Valley Vintage, West Orange (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Valley Vintage, West Orange (Google Maps) loading...

168 S Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052

973-323-1711

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Another Man's Treasure, Jersey City (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Another Man's Treasure, Jersey City (Google Maps) loading...

195 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307

201-860-9990

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Past to Present Vintage (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Past to Present Vintage (Google Maps) loading...

Past To Present Vintage

127 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ 08007

856-306-8060

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Rascal Salvage Vintage (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: Rascal Salvage Vintage (Google Maps) loading...

7 Mc Donald St.

High Bridge, NJ 08829

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Revive Consignment (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Revive Consignment (Google Maps) loading...

30 S Doughty Ave Somerville, NJ 08876

908-450-7416

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Suburban Revival (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ Suburban Revival (Google Maps) loading...

110 West Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ

201-226-0054

Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Chance Boutique (Google Maps) Best vintage and thrift stores in NJ: 2nd Chance Boutique (Google Maps) loading...

108 S Broad St #3, Woodbury, NJ 08096

856-430-5391

