BRIGANTINE — A grey seal that has been at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine since April, being treated for a severe flipper injury, has died during surgery, the center said in a Facebook post.

Months of treatment at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center

The seal (Grey seal #25-049) that was rescued in Brigantine had been hospitalized since April 3 with a severe left rear flipper injury, diagnosed on X-rays as a possible crushing injury to the tarsal bones, with evidence of the bones beginning to heal, MMSC said.

Initially, there was no evidence of a bone infection; however, cellulitis had developed near the wound.

Despite multiple treatment plan adjustments, recent X-rays indicated that a bone infection had developed, and the cellulitis continued to spread. Surgery was the only option to amputate the injured flipper, stop the infection from spreading, and prevent sepsis.

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University is the first school of its kind in New Jersey (Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine) The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University is the first school of its kind in New Jersey (Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine) loading...

Surgery attempt ends in tragedy for Brigantine seal

On Monday, a team of six veterinarians, including two from The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine at Rowan University Large Animal Field Service, arrived at MMSC to perform the surgery.

Unfortunately, the seal died under anesthesia, and the vets were not able to resuscitate the animal.

“This is always the hardest part of wildlife rescue. While we know we can’t save them all, every loss is felt deeply by our team,” MMSC wrote on Facebook.

Seal’s case will help train next generation of veterinarians

Surgeons will perform a full necropsy and continue the originally planned procedure in the laboratory, documenting the case as a teaching tool for the veterinary students.

“Although we are deeply saddened by the outcome of this case, it is comforting to know that this patient will still have a chance to teach the next generation of veterinarians,” MMSC staff officials said.

They thanked the staff and vets for everything they did to give the seal a second chance.

