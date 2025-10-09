🔴 Atlantic City man accused of sexually assaulting two unconscious men.

🔴 DNA evidence and a shocking video helped link the suspect to the crimes, police said.

🔴 Investigators believe there may be more victims across New Jersey

BRIGANTINE — Investigators say they're looking for more victims after charging an Atlantic City man with the sexual assaults of two unconscious men.

Dwayne Martin, Jr., 35, was arrested on Tuesday in Egg Harbor City, according to the Brigantine police.

He's being held at the Atlantic County jail on multiple charges, including:

🔴 first-degree aggravated sexual assault,

🔴 first-degree aggravated sexual assault during a burglary,

🔴 second-degree sexual assault,

🔴 third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact,

🔴 third-degree burglary, and

🔴 fourth-degree evidence tampering.

Martin is accused of two sexual assaults on separate victims last year, police said.

Video evidence leads to shocking discovery

The first sexual assault happened on Aug. 20, 2024, police said.

Investigators said they found a video on one of Martin's electronic devices of him performing a sex act on an unconscious male victim in a vehicle.

A Brigantine police vehicle (Brigantine Police Department via Facebook) A Brigantine police vehicle (Brigantine Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Detectives were able to identify the victim in the video and contacted him, police said. The victim said he didn't consent and didn't even know the assault had happened.

And the video was found only because the police were investigating a separate report of a sexual assault.

Second attack in Brigantine linked through DNA

According to police, Martin saw a group of people at a bar the night of Sept. 2, 2024 — less than two weeks after the other incident.

The group ordered a rideshare back to a home in Brigantine, and police believe Martin used the opportunity to figure out the address of the home. Martin then went to the home without their knowledge, police said.

ALSO SEE: Outrage over dismissal of charges in Edna Mahan prison scandal

A senior DNA analyst extracts DNA from bone samples (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) A senior DNA analyst extracts DNA from bone samples (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) loading...

Later, one man in the group shockingly woke up to Martin, a stranger, performing a sex act on him inside the home, police said. Martin ran away after the man woke up.

Police said that DNA evidence analyzed by the New Jersey State Police tied Martin to the Sept. 2, 2024 sex assault.

Police seek other potential victims

Officials say other similar incidents may have happened in other New Jersey towns.

Anyone with information on these two cases or other unreported cases that could involve Martin is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (609) 909-7800.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year. Gallery Credit: Brendan McLaughlin

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media