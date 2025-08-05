NJ woman kills her 6-year-old autistic son in suicide attempt, prosecutors say
🔴 Boy found unresponsive inside public housing apartment in Passaic
🔴 Investigators say his mother killed him on purpose
🔴 Authorities still won't say how the child died
PASSAIC — A North Jersey mother is accused of intentionally killing her young son while also trying to kill herself, according to authorities.
On Tuesday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of Nakija Martin, 48, of Passaic.
Martin is charged with second-degree child endangerment, an offense that carries between five and 10 years in state prison.
Boy found dead in Passaic apartment
Martin's arrest comes after authorities found her 6-year-old son dead at a home in the Speer Village public housing on State Street.
Officers found the young boy, who authorities said was autistic, around 8:30 a.m. on July 15.
Three weeks later, it's still unclear how the child died. Prosecutors said they were waiting on the results of an autopsy.
Mother nearly dies in attempt to die by suicide
According to prosecutors, officers also found Martin in the home with her son.
Investigators said Martin had attempted to die by suicide but survived.
Prosecutors also said Martin intended to kill her son during the suicide attempt, and succeeded.
However, authorities have not announced homicide or related charges against Martin. An investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, Martin agreed to be held pending trial.
Help is available
If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.
