Nightclub roof collapse horror kills NJ woman celebrating her birthday

⚫ Jennifer Contreras was in the Jet Set Nightclub to celebrate her birthday

⚫ The 24-year-old was working to open a beauty business in Passaic

⚫ 221 were killed in the collapse of the club's roof

PASSAIC — The family of a 24-year-old woman who was in the Dominican Republic to celebrate her birthday says she was among the 221 victims of the nightclub roof collapse.

Jennifer Contreras was inside the Jet Set nightclub when the roof caved in on the packed floor as acclaimed singer Rubby Pérez was halfway through his set.

First responders with dogs, thermal cameras, and dozens of specialized equipment began searching the rubble for survivors. Rescuers found 189 people, and nearly two dozen remained hospitalized on Friday.

In a GoFundMe campaign, Jennifer's brother said she was in the Dominican Republic to complete a certification class on eyebrow micropigmentation as she was starting a beauty business.

"Jennifer was the most kind hearted, loving, and soft person," her brother said. "She was an incredible daughter, sister, friend, cousin, and more.

"Because Jennifer's remains are in the Dominican Republic, the financial burden of the logistics, mortuary services in both countries, and funeral services here in the United States has put a stress onto us and our family in this difficult time."

Jennifer Contreras Jennifer Contreras (Peruvian ParadeInc), loading...

Icons killed

The biggest tragedy to strike the Dominican Republic in recent history has raised questions about the safety of infrastructure in the capital and beyond. While authorities have said it's too early to determine why the roof fell, the government has created a technical team to investigate the case.

The collapse also claimed the lives of two of the country's baseball icons, Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco, as well as Perez. Dotel made his Major League Baseball debut with the New York Mets in 1999 but was traded to Houston after the season. He also played for the Yankees in 2006.

