Bodies of young girls pulled from Millville fire; faulty hydrants investigated

🔥Two sisters were found hours after the fire was brought under control

🔥A hydrant with 'issues' will be investigated

🔥Two Millville businesses are accepting donations for displaced families

MILLVILLE — The bodies of two young sisters who died in a massive house fire Thursday have been found.

The fire started late Wednesday night and destroyed two homes and damaged four others on the 300 block of 4th Street in Millville, displacing over 20 people, according to Mayor Benjamin Romanik.

Two girls who were unaccounted for in the hours after the fire were found in the basement of one of the homes impacted, Millville Commissioner of Public Safety C. Kirk Hewitt told New Jersey 101.5.

At least two collections to help the families who made it out of their homes with just the clothes on their back are being held on Friday.

Christy Funeral Home said it will collect donations of clothing, gift cards and other of the families Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. A donation is also located outside their location on Broad Street in Millville. A list of needed items was posted on its Facebook page.

Holly City Family Success Center said it is collecting new items for the families from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

"These families deserve the best and our support at this time. Let's come together and show our city that we stand united as neighbors to help one another in times of need," the center said online.

Aftermath of a fire on 4th Street in Millville 4/10/25 Aftermath of a fire on 4th Street in Millville 4/10/25 (City of Millville) loading...

Fire investigation

The fire spread quickly a gas line ruptured inside one of the homes, according to Fire Chief John Wettstein. The gas was released into the air, allowing the gas to feed the fire, the chief said. Firefighters also found the hydrant closest to the house had "issues," leading to over 800 feet of hose having to be laid out to douse the flames.

Romanik told 6 ABC Action News the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious but is under investigation. The fire hydrant near the homes that didn’t work will be part of the investigation.

Aftermath of a fire on 4th Street in Millville 4/10/25 Aftermath of a fire on 4th Street in Millville 4/10/25 (Kyle Mazza/UNF News) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco