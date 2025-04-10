2 children missing after fire destroys 6 homes in Millville

🔥Fire broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and spread to six homes

🔥Two floors that collapsed in one of the homes ruptured a gas line

🔥The closest fire hydrants has "issues," according the fire chief

MILLVILLE — Rescuers and survivors were desperately searching for two children after a fire burned six homes Thursday morning.

A faulty fire hydrant and a gas main may have contributed to the blaze.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in a home on 4th Street and spread to additional homes on the block, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein told CBS Philadelphia. At least 23 people were displaced by the fire with two children unaccounted for. At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Wettstein said the collapse of two floors inside one of the homes caused a gas line to rupture and feed the fire. Firefighters had to lay 1,000 feet of hose after nearby fire hydrants had issues. About 1,300 gallons of water carried in by fire trucks and from a tower were quickly exhausted, according to the chief.

Melting firetruck

Red Cross New Jersey said it was already on scene assisting residents with housing, food and clothing.

The flames were so hot that the front of a fire truck melted, the chief said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant