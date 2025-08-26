In my life, I’ve had two dogs that were mixed breeds, what we sometimes call mutts. I’ve read that the majority of pet dogs in our country are actually a combination of breeds, and sometimes funny ones.

For example, my last dog was a real little Frankenstein made up of many breeds, but two of them were a Shih Tzu and a great Pyrenees. A Shih Tzu is a tiny dog, and a great Pyrenees is enormous. How that unholy union logistically came together, I have no clue.

I’ve also had a beagle as a kid, a lakeland terrier, and a golden retriever. One reason people will be drawn to a specific breed is its character traits. If you want a gentle dog that’s good with children, you might increase those chances by picking a golden retriever over another breed.

Dogs, Paws Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

What are the most popular breeds both in the United States and here in New Jersey right now?

U.S. News & World Report has the answer. They just released their study, which reveals the top dog choices in various states and the nation as a whole.

It’s estimated there are 133.8 million households in the United States. 68 million have a dog. That’s the majority. Boy, did I go into the wrong industry. I should have been selling dog toys!

Of all those tens of millions of furry family members, here’s the breakdown on what we have. In the nation as a whole, the Top 3 specific dog breeds are:

1. Labrador retriever

Labrador Retriever Photo by Jairo Alzate on Unsplash loading...

2. Chihuahua

Chihuahua Photo by Jairo Alzate on Unsplash loading...

3. Golden retriever

Golden Retriever Photo by Angel Luciano on Unsplash loading...

Full disclosure? I’m shocked there are that many chihuahuas. I know they’re an intelligent and spirited breed. But they never. stop. barking.

So which breeds topped the list in New Jersey?

Here in the Garden State, we apparently want small dogs as much as we want big, friendly dogs. The Top 3 dog breeds in the New Jersey area:

1. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash loading...

2. Golden retriever

Golden Retriever Photo by Justin Aikin on Unsplash loading...

3. French bulldog/Labrador retriever (tie)

French Bulldog, Labrador Retriever Photo by Angelos Michalopoulos on Unsplash/Photo by Noémi Macavei-Katócz on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised at the state’s top breed pick. With its high property taxes and cost of living, many have felt this state has been going to Shih Tzu for a long time.