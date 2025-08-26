These are the most popular dog breeds in NJ and USA for 2025
In my life, I’ve had two dogs that were mixed breeds, what we sometimes call mutts. I’ve read that the majority of pet dogs in our country are actually a combination of breeds, and sometimes funny ones.
For example, my last dog was a real little Frankenstein made up of many breeds, but two of them were a Shih Tzu and a great Pyrenees. A Shih Tzu is a tiny dog, and a great Pyrenees is enormous. How that unholy union logistically came together, I have no clue.
I’ve also had a beagle as a kid, a lakeland terrier, and a golden retriever. One reason people will be drawn to a specific breed is its character traits. If you want a gentle dog that’s good with children, you might increase those chances by picking a golden retriever over another breed.
What are the most popular breeds both in the United States and here in New Jersey right now?
U.S. News & World Report has the answer. They just released their study, which reveals the top dog choices in various states and the nation as a whole.
It’s estimated there are 133.8 million households in the United States. 68 million have a dog. That’s the majority. Boy, did I go into the wrong industry. I should have been selling dog toys!
Of all those tens of millions of furry family members, here’s the breakdown on what we have. In the nation as a whole, the Top 3 specific dog breeds are:
1. Labrador retriever
2. Chihuahua
3. Golden retriever
Full disclosure? I’m shocked there are that many chihuahuas. I know they’re an intelligent and spirited breed. But they never. stop. barking.
So which breeds topped the list in New Jersey?
Here in the Garden State, we apparently want small dogs as much as we want big, friendly dogs. The Top 3 dog breeds in the New Jersey area:
1. Shih Tzu
2. Golden retriever
3. French bulldog/Labrador retriever (tie)
I guess we shouldn’t be surprised at the state’s top breed pick. With its high property taxes and cost of living, many have felt this state has been going to Shih Tzu for a long time.
