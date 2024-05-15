🍎An organic produce market opens its third NJ location next month

🍎There will be a weekend of grand opening activities

🍎It will also bring many jobs to the community

ABERDEEN — A grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce and other organic, plant-based, and gluten-free products is coming to a Monmouth County township.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its third and newest New Jersey store in Aberdeen on Friday, June 7. The store at 327 Highway 35 in the Cliffwood section will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m. Then, doors will open for customers at 7 a.m.

The market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Aberdeen,” said Aberdeen Mayor Frank Tagliarini.

Grand Opening Weekend Events

From Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9, there will be many activities planned including a “pop-up-party” out front where guests can taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce, and more.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples.

Plus, the first 400 guests on Friday will receive a free long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Inside the store, shoppers can also taste new products from innovative brands at the Vendor Village. There will be giveaways and music throughout the weekend.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight, June 9, in anticipation of the opening, when they sign up via the Aberdeen website. Customers who also text “DEEN” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout.

The Benefits of Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market works with local farmers in New Jersey like Eastern Fresh Growers, Flain Farms, Sunny Valley International, The Jersey Fruit Company, and others to source local produce.

In addition to serving healthy foods, Sprouts also brings 100 jobs to the community, Mayor Tagliarini said.

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, this store in Aberdeen will also donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient-rich to Fulfill, the local food bank that provides food to those at risk of hunger in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information and to sign up to win a pre-opening gift card, visit here.

