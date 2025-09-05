Another massive construction hurdle has been cleared for Netflix Studios at Fort Monmouth.

The streaming giant has been working to transform nearly 300 acres in Oceanport and Eatontown from the decommissioned U.S. Army installation into a $1 billion “premier East Coast production hub.”

This week, Eatontown Planning Board approved the next part — dubbed Phase 1B — of the Netflix production facility.

It involves four sound stages, three mill buildings, and other key structures, a Netflix spokesperson said.

"The Eatontown Planning Board’s approval of the next phase of Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth marks a significant step forward in our efforts to bring world-class film and television production to New Jersey. We are excited to continue working closely with local officials and the community as we bring this studio to life," the spokesperson for Netflix said in an email to New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.

Last November, Eatontown and Oceanport both signed off on the first four sound stages.

Netflix at Ft Monmouth has NJ groundbreaking (Credit Netflix) Netflix at Ft Monmouth has NJ groundbreaking (Credit Netflix) loading...

In May, a Netflix Studios groundbreaking attracted lots of local and state officials and industry representatives.

This part "is what you think of when you think of a world class film studio," Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. said in a Sunday update on his Facebook page.

Netflix NJ studio plans at Fort Monmouth parcel (courtesy Netflix) Netflix NJ studio plans at Fort Monmouth parcel (courtesy Netflix) loading...

Between May and August, at least eight old buildings had been demolished at the west end of the property, "closest to Route 35," Talerico said.

Netflix Studios crews will ultimately demolish 102 old Army buildings, while planning to restore Vail Hall and seven others for future use, he added.

Oceanport officials are expected to consider a different segment of the plans, possibly at an October meeting of the Oceanport Planning Board.

The “400 Area” of the Netflix mega parcel of land is bordered by New Jersey Transit railroad tracks, near the Little Silver train station, Two River Times reported.

Still to be done, the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority must officially close on the $55 million sale of the property to Netflix, Two River Times also reported.

That closing was expected to happen by December.

'Happy Gilmore 2' set NJ production spending record

Ahead of the production hub envisioned at Fort Monmouth, Netflix has been spotted all over New Jersey.

Across 64 days of filming with Adam Sandler, “Happy Gilmore 2” crews spent a record $152.5 million around the state, actually shooting in 31 municipalities spanning nine counties.

