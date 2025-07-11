Put together two guys who have been in the restaurant business for over 75 years, and you have the makings of a winning restaurant.

My good friend Kevin Feehan and his partner Chris Bowler set the tone of a great Key West tropical vibe at their new restaurant and bar, The Wharf at Oceanport.

Bar, Indoors, Key West

Key West influence

Kevin has spent considerable time down in Key West. I have been down there with him and other friends. It is a special vibe that you experience in Key West. I feel a release of tension, and I become very relaxed, soaking up the sun, feeling the tropical breeze, and enjoying the food, which is exceptionally good, and the drinks are very tropical and frequent.

Kevin and his partner, Chris, are aiming for their customers to enjoy that Key West vibe right here in Oceanport.

The Wharf Logo

Simple to start

I was happy to hear that kicking off the menu choices at the new Wharf will be a simple, scaled-down down, for now, menu. There are winners there like blackened tuna bites, the thinly sliced roast beef sandwich, and the taco salad.

Starting out simply allows the kitchen to get their feet and rhythm down and then they can start adding more complex dishes as they move on.

You need the tropics in a glass

If you are going to promote yourself as a Key West-influenced restaurant and bar, you need some great cocktails. Tropics do exist in a glass at The Wharf with punch cocktails, rum beverages, and even mocktails all taking center stage.

The Wharf, Outdoors, Lake

Live music takes the stage

Kevin, having the music contacts, could be offering live music seven days a week. True to form he thinks it is overkill. I agree with him. The Wharf will be offering singles, duos, and trios in a laid-back presentation, just like Key West. He has booked some of the bigger names in local music talent, absolutely worthy of a special trip.

Take the time to get back to Key West, no plane fare, no hotels, no surcharges, and head to The Wharf at Oceanport. Stay away from my barstool!

For more info go to: Thewharfoceanportnj.com