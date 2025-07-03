A town’s main street says it all

People identify a town’s main street as the defining makeup of the entire town. Take a stroll and experience East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood, and the beauty and history of the town are told in a very enjoyable setting.

Relying on government sources, professional organizations, academic institutions, and personal experience, Reader's Digest assembled the top twenty most beautiful streets in the country.

One of the sources that Reader's Digest made in establishing East Ridgewood Avenue as a Top 20 street was “Welcome to Ridgewood,” an information piece on the town and its history.

Street, East Ridgewood Avenue, New Jersey Google Maps/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Standout structures

If you happen to travel to Ridgewood by train, the expansive western-style Ridgewood train station will greet you on your arrival. The train station is a registered historical landmark built in 1916. The town of Ridgewood has kept the historical ambiance and beauty of the train station. Walk out after your initial visit to the train station, and you are on East Ridgewood Avenue.

On East Ridgewood Avenue, you can check out the oldest building in Ridgewood:The Archibald-Vroom-House, established somewhere between 1785 and 1790. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places because of its stature as an exploration settlement, along with the beauty of the architecture.

ALSO SEE: How the space race started in New Jersey

Street, East Ridgewood Avenue, New Jersey Google Maps/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

For those living outside of New Jersey, we have discussed and debunked the rumor that New Jersey is just a large swamp with many depressed areas. While a portion of that is true, there are many more destinations here in New Jersey that are some of the most beautiful and enjoyable in the country.

Go to East Ridgewood Avenue, experience the history and beauty that Ridgewood and New Jersey have to offer.