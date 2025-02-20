NJ man busted by SWAT team accused of keeping 200,000 child porn files

🔶 NJ man busted in prostitution raid

A Bergen County man already in police custody has been accused of keeping over 200,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

Antonio Gines, 43, of Ridgewood, was first busted in early January by municipal police and the Bergen County SWAT team, Daily Voice reported.

Gines was charged with promoting prostitution as well as violating his one-year probation, since being sentenced in October for a simple assault conviction.

Investigators then combed through 11 electronic devices they had seized from Gines’ home — and a massive collection of disturbing files was found, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Gines was still in Bergen County Jail when he was additionally charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He also faces drug and weapons charges filed after his initial Jan. 8 arrest.

