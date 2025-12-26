❄️ State of Emergency declared statewide as a messy winter storm slams New Jersey with snow, sleet, ice, and rain starting Friday afternoon

🚛 NJDOT bans trucks and trailers on major interstates as conditions deteriorate, with the worst travel expected Friday evening

⚠️ Up to 10 inches of snow possible in North Jersey, while ice and sleet turn roads treacherous elsewhere across the state

New Jersey is officially on high alert as a dangerous winter storm barrels into the Garden State.

With Gov. Phil Murphy out of state, Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way stepped in Friday afternoon to declare a statewide State of Emergency, citing the growing threat of snow, ice and slick roadways.

“This storm has the potential to make travel extremely dangerous,” Way warned, urging residents to remain home unless absolutely necessary.

Earlier Friday morning, Gov. Murphy, was was still sharing updates on social media, urged anyone still planning to travel to "hit the road early to avoid driving through the snowstorm."

State of Emergency declared as storm intensifies

The emergency declaration took effect Friday afternoon as snow began spreading into parts of the state.

New Jersey Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the storm will ramp up quickly around sunset, bringing heavy snow at first before changing to sleet, ice, and rain.

The worst conditions are expected Friday evening with lingering impacts into Saturday morning and a temperature plunge Saturday night that could refreeze untreated roads.

NJDOT bans trucks on major highways

To keep roads clear for plows and emergency crews, the New Jersey Department of Transportation imposed travel restrictions starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Commercial vehicles are banned on Interstates 78, 80, 280, 287, and Route 440. The restriction includes tractor-trailers, empty CDL trucks, RVs, motorcycles, and passenger vehicles towing trailers. The Turnpike, Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway remain open.

NJDOT strongly warned drivers to not park on highway shoulders and avoid unnecessary travel.

Snow totals vary wildly across New Jersey

While this storm is not a blizzard, it will still be a messy, slippery, high-impact storm that could cause trouble on the roads.

According to Zarrow’s latest forecast, snowfall totals range dramatically — from 6 to 10 inches north of I-78, to a slushy 1 to 3 inches in parts of Central Jersey, and little to no snow south of the Atlantic City Expressway.

Despite lower snow totals in South Jersey, ice and sleet could make roads just as dangerous.

Travel restrictions in Pennsylvania

In neighboring Pennsylvania, transportation officials are planning vehicle restrictions across the state's interstate system.

The following vehicle restrictions are planned to go into effect 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 26, in accordance with Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Interstate 81, south of I-83.

ALL Pennsylvania interstates west of I-81 including: PA Turnpike I-76 PA Turnpike I-70 All western PA Turnpike extensions.



The following vehicle restrictions are planned to go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, in accordance with Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

I-81, north of I-83.

Route 33, entire length.

U.S. 22 between I-78 to Route 33.

ALL Pennsylvania interstates east of I-81 including: PA Turnpike I-76 All eastern PA Turnpike extensions.



On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and trailers towed by passenger vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles.

