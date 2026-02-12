🔴 GOP congressional candidate Tiffany Burress faces foreclosure on her $1.5M Totowa home.

🔴 Husband Plaxico Burress, ex-NY Giant, has a history of financial troubles and sold his Super Bowl ring.

🔴 Democrats attack as she challenges U.S. Rep. Nelli Pou in New Jersey's 9th District.

TOTOWA — Tiffany Burress, an attorney and the wife of a Super Bowl champion, has hit a snag just weeks after announcing her Congressional campaign.

She and her husband may lose their New Jersey home to foreclosure. The couple, who last year celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, stopped paying the mortgage on their Totowa house more than a year ago, The Jersey Vindicator reported.

Plaxico Burress played wide receiver for the New York Giants from 2005 to 2008. He caught the Super Bowl 42 game winner for the G-Men and made millions during his 12 years in the NFL.

Get our free mobile app

Plaxico Burress’ financial struggles resurface amid 9th District race

Despite the large checks, he's faced financial problems for decades. In 2018, the Burress family received a separate foreclosure notice on their mansion. Then, last year, Burress sold his 2007 Super Bowl ring for $280,600.

The latest foreclosure notice was sent in January 2025, according to the Vindicator report. Citing court documents, the news outlet said that the Burresses bought the home on Huntington Terrace for $1.5 million more than 20 years ago.

Large homes along Huntington Terrace in Totowa (Google Maps) Large homes along Huntington Terrace in Totowa (Google Maps) loading...

Republican challenger to Nelli Pou faces early controversy

Now, those financial problems are affecting the former NFL star's wife's political ambitions.

On Jan. 13, the experienced personal injury attorney officially joined the race to seek the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Nelli Pou, D-N.J. 9th District.

"North Jersey needs something different, not the same tired partisanship," Burress said in her first campaign ad.

The first fundraiser for Tiffany Burress at Uncorked Wine Lounge in Totowa in Feb. 2026 (Tiffany Burress for Congress via Facebook) The first fundraiser for Tiffany Burress at Uncorked Wine Lounge in Totowa in Feb. 2026 (Tiffany Burress for Congress via Facebook) loading...

The New Jersey Globe reported that she quickly received the endorsements from Passaic GOP Chair Peter Murphy, Bergen GOP Chair Jack DeLorenzo, and Hudson GOP Chair Jose Arango. Burress has also received the unofficial support of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“While out of touch Democrat Nellie Pou has dedicated her taxpayer-funded career to hiking taxes and costs on New Jerseyans, Tiffany Burress has spent hers fighting for workers and their families,” said Maureen O’Toole, an NRCC spokesperson.

Tiffany Burress hosted her first fundraiser at a Totowa wine lounge earlier this month. Then yesterday, the news about the foreclosure on her home dropped. Her critics immediately pounced.

“D.C. Republicans’ latest New Jersey recruitment failure is an unserious candidate with a mountain of legal trouble. They’ve fumbled the ball," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Eli Cousin.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Burress campaign for comment.

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom