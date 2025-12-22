🔴 Police say suspects used wheelchair to mask $1,200 Nordstrom theft.

🔴 Officers link duo to earlier Paramus Park Mall shoplifting incidents.

🔴 One suspect also accused in separate $12,000 LensCrafters heist.

PARAMUS — Two men were caught using a wheelchair to conceal their bizarre shoplifting spree at the Paramus Park Mall, according to authorities.

Paramus police officers followed the duo into Nordstrom around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 18.

The two men were hard to miss; one suspect was in a wheelchair, and the other man was pushing him. Officers said they matched the description of individuals involved in prior thefts at the mall.

Paramus Park Mall, located between the Garden State Parkway and Route 17 (Google Maps)

The Anti-Crime Unit cops said they intervened after the two men attempted to steal $1,200 worth of perfume and hats from Nordstrom.

Nelson Dario Bermejo Fumero, 32, and Carlos Aguileracampechano, 31, are charged with third-degree shoplifting. Both men are from the Bronx.

They were arrested and taken to Bergen County Jail.

Carlos J. Aguileracampechano, who police said was caught shoplifting in a wheelchair (Paramus police)

Nelson Dario Bermejo Fumero was arrested at Paramus Park Mall on Dec. 18, 2025. (Paramus police)

According to police, Aguileracampechano was the man in the wheelchair, and Fumero was pushing him. Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said to New Jersey 101.5 that Aguileracampechano needed the wheelchair for an injury.

Aguileracampechano is also accused of a separate heist one week earlier.

According to police, he stole $12,000 worth of prescription lenses from the LensCrafters at the mall.

