Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening another NJ location: Here’s where

We tend to be very serious and opinionated when it comes to food (well… with everything, but especially food) in New Jersey.

Sub sandwiches are no exception.

(Sorry South Jersey, for the purposes of this article, the sandwiches are “subs” and not “hoagies”)

That’s because there’s a New Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to the Garden State.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Ever since it first opened in Point Pleasant in 1956, Jersey Mike’s Subs has been serving quality sandwiches to the Jersey Shore.

It became a franchise and started expanding in the ’70s, now with over 2,800 locations.

One of the newest shops will be right back here, it’s the restaurant’s home state, this time, for the first time, in Cape May County.

Jersey Mike’s opening in Cape May Courthouse

This location will join the over 140 Jersey Mike’s stores already open in New Jersey.

You can find all of Jersey Mike’s Garden State locations on their website.

Sandwich lovers in Cape May County ought to be excited for the new restaurant, as it’s a nationally celebrated chain. A few years ago, Jersey Mike’s was voted the best sub sandwich in the U.S.

(I, myself, am partial to the No. 7: Turkey and provolone. Spice it up with some hot peppers and you’ve got yourself a great lunch, in my opinion. Just save some for me!)

Jersey Mike’s Subs will be located at 11 Court House South Dennis Road in Cape May Courthouse, NJ.

Although an opening date hasn’t been announced, the franchise’s site says it’s “coming soon.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

