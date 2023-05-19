This New Jersey sandwich chain was voted best sub sandwich in U.S.

Here in New Jersey, we take our sub sandwiches very seriously.

In my case, I take my subs often and with a commitment unmatched in the country. OK, that’s a little exaggerated but you get the idea.

We have so many local and outstanding sub places that all do a great job in providing a good product. Trust me, one of the most difficult polls would be to find the ultimate non-chain sub shop here in New Jersey. I wouldn’t dare attempt that feat as I know great local family-owned sub shops from Mahwah to Cape May.

This is a national survey for national sub shops — or restaurants, as they call them. The site Far and Wide ranked the best restaurant chains that serve the best subs in the country.

Travel the country and try to get a good sub. You’re leery of the local places that you don’t know and need to find a place that you know will make a good sub. You see their commercials on TV, you hear the commercials on the radio, and you see their signage at sporting and entertainment events but are they good?

There are many national sub chains that include Blimpie, Subway and Quiznos, which by the way, all placed in the bottom of the survey. Between us, I agree.

Most of the places that received higher rankings are regional restaurant chains. One that I like that ranked in the top 6 is Capriotti’s based out of Delaware, which has grown rapidly into 26 states. They fresh roast their turkeys overnight in-house for their sandwiches and use local fresh bakeries and produce to meet the big demand.

Who was ranked number one in the country?

That restaurant is our own Jersey Mike’s.

Have comfort in the fact that Jersey Mike’s was ranked the best national chain to get a good sub. I agree with them. They bake their bread fresh in-store and use the freshest ingredients from local purveyors that meet pretty high standards. Their subs are very good and I’ve used them for large catering situations and stopped by when I’ve been on the road.

Jersey Mike’s has given millions upon millions of dollars to charities locally here in New Jersey and to national charities that benefit from their generosity. You knew a good Jersey chain has to make a good Jersey sub. Thanks, Jersey Mike’s, for making New Jersey proud!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

