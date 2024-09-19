Fried pizza and sausage — Leftovers done right

We've talked for many years about how I get home late and will often open the fridge and scrounge up some leftovers sometimes just eating at the fridge standing with the door open.

Last night was a little different.

I got home around 9:30 p.m. after a long day of events from Mercer to Newark to Clark. The last stop in Clark ended with the hosts, Gary and his wife Karen who own The Gran Centurions, known as one of the best weddings and even venues in Union County, sending me home with some great food.

One of the plates was a delicious sausage, pepper, and onions dish. I opened the fridge to put the food away thinking I was headed to bed. But then I noticed there were still two pieces of pizza from Bellas Italian Eatery in Hamilton.

So, I heated up a frying pan and melted a little butter, in with the pizza. After the pizza started to brown on the bottom, I moved the slices to one side of the pan and added the sausage, peppers, and onions.

A little sea salt and a dash of Frankie Peppers crushed red peppers and a new leftover dish was born. I plated the fried slices and added the sausage mix on top.

OK, I know it's frowned upon in Jersey when it comes to pizza, but this was a fork-and-knife meal. Delicious.

I want to thank Gary and Karen for the hospitality and the outstanding food. Tonight, after a four-event day, I'm gonna try the pasta and rollatini. Looks amazing.

Also, want to thank Andrew and his son Anderson who brought incredible food from their farm in Clark. Fresh eggs, tomatoes, and a melon that looked perfect. So happy to have some end-of-season farm fresh food to share with my colleagues this morning.

Clark is one of New Jersey's best towns.

Friendly, vibrant, safe. One of the reasons is Clark's municipal government is led by a great mayor who brings passion, energy, commitment, knowledge, and strength to the Mayor's office.

Sal Bonaccorso is one of NJ's most effective mayors and he is headed toward a strong and well-deserved reelection in November.

Check out more of my homemade recipes below.

