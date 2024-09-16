Another great Grandma Pizza found in Central Jersey
Another busy weekend across New Jersey as we promoted small towns and main street businesses.
After a six-county Saturday, we started Sunday off right at the parish picnic for St. Vincent De Paul Church in Hamilton. It was great to see our friend Father Stan and many other parishioners who we've known over the years.
Before I departed for the next few stops, which included a great stop in Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's old stomping grounds in Jackson,
we were asked to try some pizza.
Since I don't eat before speeches and events, I agreed to take some home. A few hours later I was home and heating up the "grandma pie" from Bela's Italian Eatery in Groveville, that's an area on the Hamilton/Trenton border.
The pizza was excellent. Melty fresh mozzarella and a sauce that had the right balance of saltiness.
The thin crust had a nice crunch and overall the pie was delicious.
Go visit this family business today.
