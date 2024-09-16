Another great Grandma Pizza found in Central Jersey

Another busy weekend across New Jersey as we promoted small towns and main street businesses.

After a six-county Saturday, we started Sunday off right at the parish picnic for St. Vincent De Paul Church in Hamilton. It was great to see our friend Father Stan and many other parishioners who we've known over the years.

Bill Spadea with Father Stan Bill Spadea with Father Stan loading...

Before I departed for the next few stops, which included a great stop in Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's old stomping grounds in Jackson,

Bill Spadea and Sean Ryan Bill Spadea and Sean Ryan loading...

we were asked to try some pizza.

Pizza Box (Bill Spadea) Pizza Box (Bill Spadea) loading...

Since I don't eat before speeches and events, I agreed to take some home. A few hours later I was home and heating up the "grandma pie" from Bela's Italian Eatery in Groveville, that's an area on the Hamilton/Trenton border.

The pizza was excellent. Melty fresh mozzarella and a sauce that had the right balance of saltiness.

Grandma Pizza from Bella Italian Eatery Pizza (Bill Spadea) Grandma Pizza from Bella Italian Eatery Pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

The thin crust had a nice crunch and overall the pie was delicious.

Grandma Pizza from Bella Italian Eatery Pizza (Bill Spadea) Grandma Pizza from Bella Italian Eatery Pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

Go visit this family business today.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

