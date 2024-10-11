It’s National Sausage Pizza Day — Here’s where to get NJ’s best

Ok, I hate the "national days". It's usually meaningless and honestly, there are simply too many of them. However, today I can make an exception.

As much as I don't like the national days, I do love pizza. And sausage pizza, well, I will travel for a great slice.

The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

The Garden State has some of the best pizzas in the world, period. And finding a meat-topped pizza is easy and you are rarely disappointed.

One of the battles in New Jersey is whether sausage pizza should have crumbled, sliced, or shaved sausage. Although it depends on the place, the quality of the meat, and the cooking technique and fuel, there is one sausage pie that stands out for sure.

Manville Pizza has a "Charred Cup" pie that is among the best in the region. The traditional version is pepperoni, but I asked for the shaved sausage on half of the pie when I was there a few months ago.

Charred Cup Pepperoni from Manville Pizza (Bill Spadea) Charred Cup Pepperoni from Manville Pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

And yes, it's the best.

Anthony of Manville Pizza and Bill Spadea Anthony of Manville Pizza and Bill Spadea loading...

What's your go-to for a great sausage pizza in Jersey?

