The next level of pizza delivery in New Jersey
My good friend Jonathan had a birthday over the weekend and yes, we figured out a way to stop by the bash in between a half dozen events.
Other than catching up with old friends at the Jersey Shore, the highlight of the event was the pizza. Three young Jersey guys were camped out under a foldable tent with two pizza ovens and a brick oven that is part of their mobile pizza business.
Mikey and Angelo started the business after some experience working at local restaurants. Their friend Dante was on hand to help with the crowd. They are ready to set up in your backyard to serve delicious pizza to your guests.
The pizza is made to order with fresh tomato sauce and home-grown basil. They offer all the meats and of course a white option.
The crust passed the "hold" test with flying colors—the pepperoni and the balance of salt and sweet with a hot honey slice.
Follow these guys on Instagram and support this brand-new Jersey small business by booking them for your next backyard party.
