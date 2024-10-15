Coal-fired pizza is the best — NJ’s top spots

It's often that a conversation will start in the studio and I'll bring it back to food.

Earlier this week someone mentioned the push in some far-Left cities, like NYC, where wood-burning stoves and coal-fired ovens will be a thing of the past.

Baked tasty margherita pizza in Traditional wood oven in Naples restaurant, Italy. Original neapolitan pizza.

Thankfully, not every Blue city and state has lost their minds. New Haven and several other towns in New England are home to some of the best pizzas I've ever tasted like Frank Pepe.

I started thinking about it because Jodi is on the road in New England this week and I'm hoping, hint hint, that she'll swing by Pepe and grab a pie.

If not, there is good news, Garden Staters.

NJ has some of the best coal-fired pizza here at home.

Italian pizza

I have a list that you can check out HERE, and you owe it to yourself to check it out and go buy some pies.

