A thin crust pizza chain is expanding in NJ into Freehold

When you grow up in New Jersey you take your pizza seriously. We often are dismissive of chain pizza like Domino's, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, etc...

But what if a chain keeps itself small? Stays true to real pizza?

I mean there’s more than one Denino’s, right? There’s more than one Manco & Manco, amirite?

There’s a place called Round Pie Pizza Company that seems to be doing everything right. They specialize in a thin crust pizza and there are three locations in New Jersey. Brick, Old Bridge, and Matawan.

Their pizzas are simple but tempting, like their signature pie with parmesan, mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, and extra-virgin olive oil. Throw on a garlic puree and that’s what they call their grandma pie.

They have an enormous menu of wraps and subs, salads, and delicious starters like zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, caprese, jalapeño poppers, garlic knots, and more. Even stromboli and calzones. You won’t not find something here.

Well, a fourth New Jersey location is about to open. A new Round Pie Pizza Company is having its grand opening in Freehold on Monday, July 22. But they’re doing sort of a fun soft launch that weekend. People who live nearby were sent postcards for free 12-inch pies and they cash those in by bringing them in on Friday, July 19, or Saturday, July 20.

The new location will be found at 3305 Route 9 in Freehold Township's Elton Plaza.

It’s owned by Kash and Bek Miftari, two brothers who first started Round Pie in 2018 in Staten Island.

