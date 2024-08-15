Healthy but delicious restaurant chain adding another NJ location

It started back in 2006 between three friends in college. Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman were attending Georgetown University and all agreed the campus food choices were not the best. They wished there was something healthier but still tasty. It’s what young, busy college guys need to keep up their energy. It didn’t exist, so with venture capitalists, they made it happen.

That’s how Sweetgreen came about. 18 years later they have locations across the country and several here in New Jersey. They’ve called it “the Starbucks of salad.”

They offer a wide variety of salads made from scratch with ingredients from local growers. Also customizable warm bowls like chicken pesto parm. And sides like rosemary focaccia and roasted sweet potatoes.

CHECK IT OUT: New fast casual restaurant opening in Middlesex County

They’ve become wildly popular because of how delicious they can make these healthy eating options and they’ve grown to over 200 locations around the nation. There are six operating in New Jersey with a seventh already slated to open in Montvale.

Now it’s been announced that a new Sweetgreen is coming to Westfield. I can’t think of a better more upscale town for a place like this. It’s scheduled to open later this year at 221 E. Broad St., the former site of the Farmhouse store, according to Mayor Shelley Brindle.

"Once again, another high-quality national brand has chosen to invest in Westfield signifying a huge vote of confidence in our future. The Town of Westfield, New Jersey remains committed to partnering with the Downtown Westfield Corporation to attract new businesses by investing in infrastructure, modern parking solutions, streetscape improvements, public art, & beautification projects to continue to bring growth and vibrancy to our downtown. Woohoo!" Brindle said in a Facebook post.

Coming soon sign hanging isolated on white wall relif loading...

Their first New Jersey location opened in Jersey City and caught on. From there they opened in Montclair, Marlton, Shrewsbury, Shops at Riverside and Morristown. Westfield will be their 8th location in the Garden State. No exact opening date has been given but it should happen between now and the end of the year.

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈