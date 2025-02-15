Taste & Technique is the best place in NJ to learn and enjoy great meals

I am a fan of cooking and the culinary arts; I enjoy learning more about how others prepare good dishes. I learn something new every day when I watch a video or two of someone online making a recipe that I am familiar with or something that I have never seen before.

I have been a fan of Taste & Technique in Fair Haven, going frequently with friends and family members.

I really enjoyed my experience. They invite local chefs to come in and prepare a full dinner or several appetizers or desserts for you as you are up close and sitting at the kitchen counter.

There is a counter that seats about 14 people and is with arm’s length of the chef preparing a meal.

For a flat price, you will get to eat the food that was prepared in front of you. You can also ask questions during the cooking demonstration, and you will leave with a full recipe for each dish that was prepared. You can BYOB and enjoy a nice glass of wine while you see your chef prepare and cook your enjoyable dish.

Taste & Technique has been in business for over 16 years and miraculously survived the COVID shutdown.

Chef Heather Harm, who I have not met personally, is the new owner and operator of Taste & Technique. She took over the establishment in 2024. Chef Harm has a Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management degree from Boston University, and she has worked for some large national chains such as the Cheesecake Factory and ShopRite.

Chef Harm has a busy catering business and holds demonstrations at Taste & Technique. Chef Harm has brought locally recognized chefs to also lead in cooking demonstrations.

Rarely can you go to a cooking demonstration and eat the meal that was prepared by the chef that is demonstrating. You can taste the ingredients more as you have seen what goes into each dish. It is a wonderful experience perfect for taking a small group of your friends and family and enjoying the culinary stylings of Chef Heather and other local chefs.

