A Bergen County spa owner has agreed to a five-year license suspension for performing invasive medical spa treatments without any medical training or proper credentials.

Ana C. Velazco, a licensed massage and bodywork therapist, owned and operated Fabsilhouette on River Road in Fair Lawn.

In March 2023, state inspectors found medical equipment in Fabsilhoutte’s examination rooms.

Items recovered on-site included topical anesthetics, syringes and needle tips, and hazardous medical waste in the form of used syringes and needles.

The following month, Velazco appeared before state officials overseeing the Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy.

NJ spa owner admits doing medical treatments illegally (Google Maps)

NJ spa owner admits doing medical treatments without training

She admitted to offering and doing services well beyond the scope of her massage and bodywork therapist license.

Velazco said she had done postoperative suture removal and fluid drainage on clients who had recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

She also performed a procedure to dissolve body fat called “Mesolipo,” in which a combination of substances and chemicals are injected by needle into a lower layer of a patient’s skin.

Velazco also did microneedling, which involves pricking the skin with tiny needles in order to promote the production of collagen and elastin.



Spa owner caught doing med treatments is banned from solo work

On May 30, Velazco entered into a final consent order filed with both the Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy and the State Board of Medical Examiners that resolved the allegations.

Her massage and bodywork therapy license was suspended for five years, effective immediately.

Following the suspension, Velazco can apply for her license to practice massage and bodywork therapy to be reinstated.

But she may only work under the supervision of another licensed massage and bodywork therapist and can no longer own, operate, or manage a massage therapy business.

Velazco was also assessed a $15,000 fine by the Board of Medical Examiners and must pay $5,000 on a payment plan.

The rest would only be due if she violates the consent order.

“Professionals who put the public at risk by performing services that exceed the scope of their licenses, especially those involving invasive medical procedures, will face serious consequences,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written statement.

“As the med-spa industry continues to grow and evolve, we will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who provide aesthetic services they are neither licensed nor qualified to perform,” Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Elizabeth Harris said in the same release.

