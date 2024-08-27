‘Your First Mud Run’ is holding two events in New Jersey soon

Looking to have a fun time for a good cause? Your First Mud Run is the event for you, and there will be two races held in the Garden State in the upcoming weeks.

YFMR claims to be the only mud run in the U.S. designed so both parents and children can run together. The courses are between one and a half to two miles long and include 13+ obstacles that are designed for adults and kids ages five and up.

Your First Mud Run started back in 2011, when founder, Brad Vaccaro created the race to not only have a fun obstacle challenge, but to help the communities where the events take place. They've since had over 50 races.

As for the New Jersey locations?

North Wildwood, NJ

What do you need to make mud? Sand and water – and the beach in North Wildwood has plenty of both. Our only Northeast beach-side mud run, you won’t want to miss out on your chance to catch some fun in the sun!

Your First Mud Run will take place in Wildwood, NJ on Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fair Lawn, NJ

Looking for an exciting event? Join us for one of our most popular races, where you’ll have the chance to race around the splash park in Fair Lawn – a favorite destination of ours for years!

Your First Mud Run will take place in Fair Lawn, NJ on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To register for either (or both!) of these Mud Runs, click here.

