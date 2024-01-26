Turning Points first new location of 2024 in NJ is now open

It's always exciting when something new opens in New Jersey. No matter what part of the state it is, people are sure to get excited over it.

In fact, it doesn't always have to be a business. Sometimes, it could be something like a thrill ride at one of our many amusement parks.

Take a roller coaster, for example. Think about how excited people get when they learn a brand new ride has just opened.

Especially during the summer season, when New Jersey is alive and well in all corners of the state. With that said, summer isn't the only time life gets exciting here with something new.

Let's turn the page back to winter and focus on another thing people love to do, which is to gather and eat. And what better place to do this than in one of New Jersey's favorite places to hang out?

One such place that's been popular for many is Turning Point Restaurants, which has been planning to open several new locations over the next couple of years. And for those who love to visit, their newest location of 2024 is now ready to serve you.

Open in Ocean TWP

For those who live in Monmouth County, a brand new Turning Point Restaurant is having its soft opening on Saturday, January 27. Following that will be the official grand opening.

For the soft open, the mayor of Ocean TWP will be on-site for the ribbon cutting, which is slated for January 27 at 7:30 A.M.

Then, on Monday, January 29, 2024, Turning Point of Ocean TWP will launch its grand opening and will officially be serving the folks at its newest location in Monmouth County.

Come celebrate

With the opening of the Ocean TWP restaurant, the only thing left is you. So come on down and enjoy one of their award-winning meals, or enjoy a cup of one of their premium regional coffees.

The new Ocean TWP restaurant is located at the intersection of Deal Rd and State Route 35 North, right by the Wawa (click or tap here for more info). Officially opening Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

