How longevity in NJ would benefit living in a blue zone

There's always so much wonder when it comes to longevity. How long will I live? Will I live to see 100? How do people make it to 100? How do they go well beyond that?

There's a lot to unpack there. Of course, many of us want to live as long as possible. It's only human nature that we want to after all.

When we're youthful, we don't often think too much about it. We're young, we're feeling good, and we like to think we're invincible. And to be honest? There's nothing wrong with that.

It usually isn't until we get older that we start to think about how our everyday actions might impact our longevity. Can I still do the same things now as I did when I was young without affecting how long I'll live?

Again, that's a lot to unpack as it's truly different for everyone. Oftentimes, people who live well beyond the century mark may do things that we view as unthinkable. Even making it to the 80s or 90s is simply amazing.

Yes, genetics may play a role, but it may also go well beyond that. One such thing that might be beneficial for those in New Jersey to help us live longer is for us to create Blue Zones.

Happy smiley face on a blue brick background / wall Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What are Blue Zones?

It's based on research that essentially looked at communities that tend to live longer, going beyond the normal human life expectancy. What makes a Blue Zone unique is that it's not just one individual that defies the odds, but a group of people.

According to bluezone.com, Blue Zones are "evidence-based solutions to help people live better, longer." This not only applies to individuals, but entire regions and communities.

Costa Rica is one such place. According to CNBC, "Costa Rica is home to one of the world's Blue Zones, where people live longer and healthier lives than average."

Engagement with each other is one of the keys. It's where communities surround themselves with others who aren't afraid to communicate. It's all about good social interaction and connectivity as a community.

blackandbrightph (Getty Images) blackandbrightph (Getty Images) loading...

Communities & diets collide

Another aspect of a Blue Zone has to do with the diet. In such communities, diets tend to be mostly plant-based. Now that may seem easier said than done at first, but here's how it becomes easier in a Blue Zone.

When one person tries to change their diet and activities, it can be harder to stick with it. But when a group of people do it collectively, it suddenly becomes easy.

But diet and communication aren't enough. Getting some sort of physical activity in every day is just as important. Even a good walk around the block can make all the difference. It isn't meant to be anything strenuous.

SB Arts Media SB Arts Media loading...

What about work?

Work is another key element when it comes to a Blue Zone. Generally speaking, you should never work longer than intended.

For example, if your shift ends at 5, you stop at 5. Basically, you can't let work consume you and take away from socialization and physical activities.

And as research has shown, regions that can adapt these simple practices to their lives have proven to live longer as a result. Not just as individuals, but as a collective group.

Happy face in a field of blue flowers Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Is this possible in New Jersey?

It would take discipline, that's for sure, but anything is possible. Even if a group of neighbors wanted to commit to this, it most certainly would benefit them in the long run when it comes to longevity.

Less stress, better diet, more socialization, stricter work days, and more physical activity as a group would be so much easier than if we went to do it alone. Although, everyone ending work at 5 would be hard in The Garden State.

But even then, still limiting yourself and incorporating just some of these practices would certainly go a long way. And even though limiting work is hard since this state is so expensive, we could collectively vent about that when we go for our walks together and socialize.

Blue skies / smiley faces / happy New Jersey Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

You can learn more about the history of Blue Zone's and their communities here.

And to be clear, no, this doesn't mean you'll definitely live to be 100 years old. But you'll certainly stack the odds in your favor of potentially going beyond normal life expectancy, and that's not bad at all.

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.