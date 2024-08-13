New fast casual restaurant opening in Middlesex County

When you think of fast casual restaurants you probably think of places like TGI Fridays, Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, etc.

If you heard a restaurant was called Tropical Smoothie Café you might think that’s all they serve: smoothies and maybe a yogurt parfait here and there.

Nope. This place has a lot more. And a new one is opening in North Brunswick.

Tropical Smoothie Café doesn’t only serve made-to-order smoothies and acai, chia and yogurt bowls made from fresh ingredients. They have sandwiches, flatbreads, wraps and salads. Yes, they’re on the healthier side, but they offer a lot on their menu.

Their mixed berry Greek yogurt bowl sounds amazing. It’s Greek yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, granola, almonds, chia seeds & honey. But I know I’d probably go for their chipotle chicken club flatbread with bacon, tomato, romaine, pepper jack and chipotle mayo.

Tropical Smoothie Café has 1,400 locations across the country and 10 in the Garden State. They were established in 1997.

A new location will open at Brunswick Shopping Center on Milltown Road right off Route 1. There’s already a McDonald’s and a Rita’s Italian Ice in that same shopping center along with other places to eat but nothing quite similar to this.

A press release from the leasing management company that handles Brunswick Shopping Center has a quote from representative Jennifer Harrison saying, “With the growing interest in healthy diets among many consumers, Tropical Smoothie Café adds another great option to the food offerings at Brunswick Shopping Center. Tropical Smoothie Café is a leader in its segment, and we are pleased to bring this nationally recognized concept to the community.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈